Creating content for your website, communicating with your sphere of influence and marketing your latest listing are all easy with the help of artificial intelligence, Luke Babich writes.

Artificial intelligence may be a relatively new technology for many people. But it’s already transformed how real estate agents do business, helping improve marketing, automate tasks, generate more sales and more. If you haven’t integrated AI into your real estate practice yet, there are many methods and tools to help you do it.

Why is AI useful in real estate?

At its core, artificial intelligence aims to make tasks more efficient and streamline processes. Real estate agents do many repetitive daily tasks, such as answering emails, making calls, booking showings and creating client listings.

With AI, those tasks can take far less time. AI can also help real estate agents with marketing, copywriting, design, research, client engagement and many other tasks. Although it might seem like a steep learning curve, real estate agents who embrace new technology can reach more clients and get ahead of their competition.

9 ways to leverage AI

Here are nine ways real estate agents can use AI to enhance their business and generate more leads. While it’s not necessary to implement every idea on this list, trying one or two of them can make a significant difference for many agents.

1. Realtor biography

Your bio on your website and social media channels is your first impression on potential clients. According to the National Association of Realtors, 43 percent of homebuyers chose their agent based on a referral. The first step most people take after getting a referral is searching for that agent online.

Because of that, it’s essential to showcase your best self online. If you’re unsure how to write a compelling website bio, AI can create a professional one for you. Simply list your accomplishments, experience, and anything else that’s important in the prompt, and let AI do the rest.

2. Real estate blog posts

If you have a website that potential clients can visit to learn about homeownership, AI can help create blog posts that can educate your potential buyers about the intricacies of purchasing, selling and maintaining a home.

Blog posts can also save you time if your clients tend to ask the same questions over and over again. You can make a list of frequently asked questions in an AI prompt, review them for accuracy and publish the answers.

3. Newsletter campaigning

If you want to work with clients, starting and growing an email list is an important marketing strategy. But, with all the time commitments required as a real estate agent, it can be hard to spend the time necessary to draft newsletters to send out to your list each week.

Using AI can help you to automate or increase your efficiency when it comes to drafting newsletters. You can even use it to help brainstorm monthly themes, give maintenance tips based on the season and more. This can help turn a task that used to take hours into one that only takes minutes.

4. Listing descriptions

Some real estate agents struggle with listing descriptions. It can be hard to capture the essence of a house in a few sentences. You have to showcase the house’s best features, all while creating enough curiosity to make potential clients book showings to come see it.

If you need help improving your listing descriptions or making them more unique, AI can do that. You can use it to enhance listing descriptions you already have or to create new ones.

5. Virtual staging, design and landscaping

Some artificial intelligence programs can even help you with virtual staging, virtual design and landscaping, and even sky replacement. This is important because 77 percent of homebuyers say the photos real estate agents choose for their listings are crucial when making homebuying decisions.

Additionally, many real estate agents might feel limited by a house’s current furnishings or by a house with no furniture in it at all. Virtual staging can help show potential clients what a home can look like with proper lighting and furnishings.

6. Professional emails for client communication

Real estate agents encounter many personality types when it comes to their clients. Some clients are relaxed, while others are more demanding in their communication. Using artificial intelligence, you can create the best response to your clients every time.

AI can assist you when you’re not sure what tone to use or how to say something in a professional way. You can also set up automation to respond to your clients when you are asleep or at an important event.

7. Video script ideas

Many real estate agents use social media to reach potential clients. However, creating video scripts and social media content ideas can be a never-ending challenge. However, with AI, you can use a prompt to ask for a month of content and video ideas for social media.

Your prompt should ask for relatable ideas, examples of common questions you can answer or anything else related to real estate. The longer and more detailed your prompt is, the better the result. Some AI tools can even put an editorial calendar into a detailed chart that helps you keep track of your process visually.

8. Property management

If one of your tasks as a real estate agent is to manage properties for landlords, there is AI software that can automate collecting rent, handling work orders and more. While many of these programs have associated costs, it can be worth it to implement them if it saves you significant time.

As a property manager or future investor, you can also use AI as a predictive analysis tool to help you understand market trends, find areas with increasing rent prices and more.

9. Advanced AI chatbot

Finally, you can install an AI chatbot to interact with potential clients on your website. If you have reservations about the technology, you can always start with simple tasks like scheduling. AI chatbots can make appointments for your clients, reschedule showings and answer commonly asked questions.

This can save you significant time, especially if clients message you during off hours or while you’re busy. Having a tool that can schedule appointments for you and send confirmation emails can shave hours off of your work week.

Using AI as a real estate agent

Because AI is still a newer technology, it naturally still needs some fine-tuning. Always review your website copy, emails and research before publishing — and fact-check data before making big decisions. AI can be a huge help in growing your real estate business, but it’s vital that there is still a human monitor when using these valuable tools.

Luke Babich is the CEO of Clever Real Estate in St. Louis. Connect with him on Facebook or Twitter.