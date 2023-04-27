Tim Carr, Steve High, Kim Bibb, Evan Corkett, Jon Flagg and the approximately 20 agents that make up Villa Real Estate will now work under the banner of Coldwell Banker Realty, the company said.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Coldwell Banker announced this week that the partners of the recently shuttered Newport Beach luxury brokerage Villa Real Estate will join its offices in Southern California, along with 20 agents.

Tim Carr, Steve High, Kim Bibb, Evan Corkett, Jon Flagg and approximately 20 more agents, formerly of Villa Real Estate, will now work under the banner of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Before his work as a partner with Villa Real Estate, High was vice president of Coldwell Banker Newport Beach.

“I am thrilled to return to Coldwell Banker, with its unparalleled reputation, influential brand recognition, top-class luxury marketing program, global reach, state-of-the-art technology, and unwavering support, all of which are imperative to maximize my agents’ potential amidst a constantly evolving market,” High said in a statement.

Villa Real Estate closed $1.4 billion in sales volume last year, according to the multiple listing service (MLS) and closed $1.9 billion in 2021. The brokerage was co-founded in 2013 by Gary Jabara, the founder of Boardwalk Investments and CEO of Mobilite, a provider of wireless infrastructure.

The brokerage is currently in the process of closing its offices in Newport Beach, Balboa Peninsula and Laguna Beach. Along with the approximately 20 agents that have affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, more are expected to follow.

“This is a win-win as it creates a powerful combination of Newport Beach’s elite agents with the most renowned luxury real estate brand across the globe, bringing unprecedented opportunities for all parties, especially our clients,” Debbie Lewandowski, manager of the Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach office, said in a statement.

“Having worked alongside some of the most exceptional agents in the industry,” she added, “I am privileged to support Tim, Steve, Kim, Evan, Jon, and the agents as they continue delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×