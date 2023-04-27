Tim Carr, Steve High, Kim Bibb, Evan Corkett, Jon Flagg and the approximately 20 agents that make up Villa Real Estate will now work under the banner of Coldwell Banker Realty, the company said.

Coldwell Banker announced this week that the partners of the recently shuttered Newport Beach luxury brokerage Villa Real Estate will join its offices in Southern California, along with 20 agents.

Tim Carr, Steve High, Kim Bibb, Evan Corkett, Jon Flagg and approximately 20 more agents, formerly of Villa Real Estate, will now work under the banner of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Before his work as a partner with Villa Real Estate, High was vice president of Coldwell Banker Newport Beach.

“I am thrilled to return to Coldwell Banker, with its unparalleled reputation, influential brand recognition, top-class luxury marketing program, global reach, state-of-the-art technology, and unwavering support, all of which are imperative to maximize my agents’ potential amidst a constantly evolving market,” High said in a statement.

Villa Real Estate closed $1.4 billion in sales volume last year, according to the multiple listing service (MLS) and closed $1.9 billion in 2021. The brokerage was co-founded in 2013 by Gary Jabara, the founder of Boardwalk Investments and CEO of Mobilite, a provider of wireless infrastructure.

The brokerage is currently in the process of closing its offices in Newport Beach, Balboa Peninsula and Laguna Beach. Along with the approximately 20 agents that have affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, more are expected to follow.

“This is a win-win as it creates a powerful combination of Newport Beach’s elite agents with the most renowned luxury real estate brand across the globe, bringing unprecedented opportunities for all parties, especially our clients,” Debbie Lewandowski, manager of the Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach office, said in a statement.

“Having worked alongside some of the most exceptional agents in the industry,” she added, “I am privileged to support Tim, Steve, Kim, Evan, Jon, and the agents as they continue delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

