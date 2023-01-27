The 12-person John Stanaland Group, formerly of Villa Real Estate, closed more than $300 million in sales volume in 2022, according to an announcement Thursday from Douglas Elliman.

Douglas Elliman has recruited a top real estate team based in Orange County, the brokerage announced Thursday.

The 12-person John Stanaland Group, formerly of Villa Real Estate, is based in Newport Beach, California, and will be based out of Douglas Elliman’s office in Newport Beach. In 2022, the team closed more than $300 million in sales volume.

Real estate has been in Stanaland’s family for five generations, starting with his great-great-grandfather in 1919. His wife, Rachel Stanaland, and son, Trevor Stanaland, are also members of the John Stanaland Group. Stanaland’s other son, Tyler Stanaland, is affiliated with The Oppenheim Group, and recently gained a more public persona through his appearance on “Selling the OC,” a spinoff of the brokerage’s popular Netflix series “Selling Sunset.” Tyler Stanaland was married to actor Brittany Snow for two years before the couple recently filed for divorce.

“Douglas Elliman’s presence in Southern California grows stronger by the day,” Howard Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “I am confident that John and his team will help us to accelerate that growth and strengthen our standing in Orange County.”

“John and his family’s roots in Orange County real estate run deep,” Douglas Elliman CEO Scott Durkin said in a statement. “I look forward to watching him and his team grow here for many years to come.”

John Stanaland is a native of Laguna Beach and has sold more than $4.5 billion in real estate, clinching a number of record-setting listings over the course of his career.

The team also includes agents Logan Montgomery, Andrew Ly, Brenda Milan, Deb Robinson, Gary McCord, Morgan Just, Mitch Frisch, Taylor Nelson and Mariam Bell.

Last year, John Stanaland clinched the priciest sale in Monarch Beach Resort history at $6.775 million, the most expensive sales in Laguna Niguel ($9.7 million) and the Strand ($19.3 million) for all of 2022, and four out of the five priciest condo sales ever in Orange County. Stanaland also represented the priciest sale ever conducted in Montagee, Laguna Beach, a property which sold for $29.89 million.

“The John Stanaland Group brings enviable expertise in the coastal Orange County market,” Stephen H. Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman’s Western Region, said in a statement. “Their dedication to providing clients with exceptional service and personal attention will be right at home here at Elliman.”

Stanaland cited Douglas Elliman’s legacy in the industry, as well as the company’s resources, as motivation for making the move to the brokerage.

“As a national brokerage with more than a century of history behind it, Douglas Elliman clearly shares our appreciation for the value of heritage in this business,” he said in a press statement. “With the considerable resources and global reach they provide, I am excited to invest in the future growth of the Stanaland team alongside this great company.”

In addition to his real estate career, Stanaland is also passionate about ocean conservation efforts, and works with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center by transporting rehabilitated seals on his boat to release them back into the ocean.

