Legendary American actor and comedian Carol Burnett has sold her longtime Los Angeles condo for $3.7 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Originally listed for $4.2 million in October 2022, Burnett dropped the price on the three-bedroom unit in the Wilshire condo in Westwood to $3.95 million in January.

Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty Pacific Palisades Brokerage represented the seller. Barbra Stover of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyers, who as of yet remain unidentified.

The deal must have served as a nice birthday gift for Burnett, who turned 90 on April 26. The comedian moved into the building for the first time in the 1990s, buying a unit on the 25th floor. She eventually relocated to Santa Barbara with her husband, the drummer Brian Miller, and ended up purchasing the building’s 13th floor unit for $1.26 million in 2002.

The couple renovated the 2,800-square-foot unit in 2011. It features views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room, a secure controlled-access elevator, two balconies and ledger stone walls in the dining room. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge and valet parking, front desk for visitor registration, a fitness center and pool and 36-bottle wine storage lockers.

Views from the living room | Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty The unit spans about 2,800 square feet | Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty The dining area features ledger stone walls | Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty A home office with built-in shelves | Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty Burnett and her husband renovated the unit in 2011 | Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty A bathroom features lighted mirrors like those found in entertainers' dressing rooms | Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty

Burnett was born in San Antonio and raise in Los Angeles. She attended UCLA for acting and moved to New York City in the ’50s to pursue a television career. Her wildly successful variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, ran from 1967 to 1978 on CBS. Burnett has continued acting as she has grown older, and is scheduled to appear in the upcoming Apple Studios series Palm Royale.

Luxury condo sales (the top 10 percent of all sales, starting at a threshold of $2.7 million) declined 38.2 percent year over year in Los Angeles during the first quarter, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The median sale price of luxury condos rose 20.8 percent year over year to $3.685 million.

