Approval in one day and closing within ten? It’s not a myth. It’s a service that the team at Guaranteed Rate has developed, and we wanted to learn more. This is a massive value add for buyers, but it’s also a differentiator for listing and buyers agents to know exactly how it works — and how to talk to your clients about it and give them more of two things they want in the transaction: more speed and more certainty.
- Discover what’s unique about how Guaranteed Rate executes the process.
- Get an overview of the lending landscape and what it means for your clients.
- Expand your knowledge and your advisory capabilities with data and trends.