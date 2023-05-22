The former radio personality known as “Lady Jade” on “DeDe in the Morning” is starting the next chapter of her career with eXp Realty.

Jade Burrowes, a former co-host for a nationally syndicated radio show, is joining eXp Realty to launch a real estate career.

The radio personality, known to listeners as “Lady Jade” from the show DeDe in the Morning on Dallas hip-hop radio station K104, is betting that her focus on the community and her ability to make connections will translate into helping buyers, sellers and investors on the home market, according to an announcement of the move that was released Sunday.

“I am just so excited about all the agent partners, people, and communities she will be able to help,” DeLisa Rose, an eXp real estate broker, said in the statement. “We are looking forward to working with and supporting her team and her clients to achieve their real estate and life goals.”

Burrowes had previously announced on Instagram that she resigned in August from her position with K104 in Dallas after 19 years in radio, describing it as “the most difficult decision” she’s ever had to make.

George “Geo” Cook, director of operations for the station, confirmed to multiple news outlets in August that Rose was moving on. She was “an integral part” of the show since its inception and helped propel its rise into national syndication, he said

“I know now that Jade is ready for new challenges and prepared to passionately pursue and achieve even more of her dreams,” Cook said at the time. “I wish her the best in all of her current and future endeavors.”

