In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Bombshell commission suit 1 step closer to trial after appeal rejected

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied a request from NAR, Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America to overturn class certification in the Moehrl lawsuit.

Fannie Mae’s latest outlook is grim. 6 ways agents can beat the odds

There’s always a way that agents can position themselves for changing market conditions, and brokers can facilitate that process, according to broker-owners Bridget Gilbert and Laura Garner.

NAR’s membership is now shrinking for the 1st time in years

parachute

The organization’s membership was down 0.66 percent in April compared to a year earlier. NAR thinks the numbers may fall even further.

JPMorgan CEO: Real estate is going to be a big problem for some banks

NEW YORK,NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co speaks on September 25,2019 in New York,US. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Not every bank is at risk, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday during an investor conference. But for lenders with more exposure to commercial properties, the months ahead could be tough.

5 types of Realtor videos that put passive prospecting on autopilot

Video is the most impactful place for you to spend your marketing dollars. Jimmy Burgess helps you ensure you’re doing it right with five types of video designed to get you noticed.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×