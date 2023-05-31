From cutting-edge market trends to expert advice, Inman Access empowers you to stay ahead of the game and elevate your real estate career. Join the community of industry leaders and gain access to exclusive content.

As the industry continues to evolve, training, coaching and encouraging your agents to hit their sales goals becomes paramount. Tune in to watch today’s panel of top performers share valuable insights and tactics on recruiting, onboarding and nurturing agents for success in a pivoting market.

Vija Williams, PLACE; Veronica Figueroa, The Figueroa Team; Jonathan Spears, Compass; and Spring Bengtzen, Utah Life Real Estate Group, discuss the significance of fostering a culture of collaboration, support and shared goals to keep agents feeling motivated and inspired to perform at their best.

Ongoing training, mentorship programs, KPI tracking and an emphasis on authenticity are just some of the ways to support agents to reach their goals. Subscribe to Inman Access to watch the video above to gain more insight on how to elevate your team’s productivity and drive remarkable success in a shifting market.

