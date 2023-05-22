Inman Access, the ultimate resource for real estate professionals, has just released a new class featuring Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates. Tune in to this must-watch class to learn more about expansion into luxury markets.

Are you ready to elevate your real estate career and dive into the world of luxury? The key to success lies in understanding the true essence of luxury in your specific market. But that’s just the beginning.

In today’s Inman Access class, Anthony Marguleas guides you through how to approach high-end clientele. With an action plan meticulously crafted by Marguleas himself, you’ll gain access to a treasure trove of new strategies, such as redefining your branding, mastering the art of presentation, key social engagements and events to attend, crafting compelling marketing materials, and more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from a true industry titan. This class is exclusively available to Inman Access subscribers. Join the ranks of top-tier real estate professionals and gain access to this class today.

Subscribe to Inman Access