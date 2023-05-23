In this Inman Access class we’ll explore the do’s and don’ts of building an authentic and supportive community around yourself. Get ready to break away from the traditional sales approach and start a new era of forming human connections.

Establishing a strong client community is an essential ingredient for success in the real estate industry. Join industry pros Joseph Rand, BPP, alongside Nicole Lopez from Mark Dimas Properties and Tanin Teston from The Teston Team, eXp Realty, as they delve into the secrets of positioning yourself as a trusted pillar within your community.

Gain insights into building a solid foundation that supports lasting relationships for you and your business. Some key strategies include identifying and filling community needs, initiating community events and activities, setting yourself up as a trusted leader, and more.

Join Inman Access to watch the video above and learn how to nurture existing connections and forge new ones. Don’t miss the opportunity to transform your sphere of influence into a thriving community.

