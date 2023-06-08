Inman, the industry leader in real estate news and events, is proud to announce its team of Inman Ambassadors, who are back for Inman Connect Las Vegas and Luxury Connect this August. This diverse group of successful real estate agents and brokers from across the U.S. and Canada will share real-time knowledge from the best and brightest.

Inman Ambassadors are passionate real estate advocates selected by Inman based on their influential networks, high industry experience standards, and talent for deepening relationships. The Ambassador program has become a vital part of the Inman community that breathes life and connectivity throughout the year. The team will attend Luxury Connect, Inman Connect and the Mortgage and Finance Forum

This year’s program has highlighted a new generation of real estate leaders who bring a fresh perspective and excitement to the industry to inspire and mentor Inman’s growing community.

Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, says “Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They represent their brands, their brokerages and local communities. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with this incredibly talented team of volunteers who champion others by welcoming them into their sphere of influence. They’ll kick off our infamous #lobbycon at our Welcome Meet-up reception and welcome attendees as they arrive.” she said. “I’m also thrilled to announce our newest addition to the team, Gabrielle Gilbert, representing SERHANT. out of Long Island, New York.” 

Inman Connect’s flagship event, which will take place in Las Vegas, will feature standout speakers, incredible networking events, strategic partnership opportunities, delivering business breakthroughs and new friends to last a lifetime. It’s not too late to register. 

Get to know the 2023 Inman Ambassador team, and learn more about their profiles and how to connect and follow them below. 

 

