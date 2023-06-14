From leveraging artificial intelligence to navigating the complexities of SEO and online marketing, real estate pros need to be at the top of their game.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle is on a mission this summer to interview the best and brightest minds in the housing industry to discover what’s next in all things real estate, marketing and beyond. In this interview with Morgan Carey of Real Estate Webmasters, Doyle shares a window into the future of tech and how AI is already changing what tomorrow looks like for agents.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the real estate industry. From leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to navigating the complexities of SEO and online marketing, modern real estate professionals need to be at the top of their game. With that, it’s my privilege to bring you an exclusive interview with a trailblazer in the field, Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters.

Carey has an impressive track record in the industry, with over two decades of experience, including 19 years at the helm of Real Estate Webmasters (REW), a company that has consistently turned a profit, earning over $200 million in aggregate revenue.

However, his journey doesn’t stop at the corporate level. He’s a family man, a fitness enthusiast, a lover of music and an avid adventurer. Notably, he was a four-time finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and secured the largest deal in the history of Dragons Den, the Canadian equivalent of Shark Tank.

In his current roles, Carey leads not only REW but also Carey Real Estate Holdings, a multi-unit residential real estate development and holdings company, and the global MLS + AI portal, ListingsByLocation.com. His passion projects are fueled by his love for customer engagement and the thrill of seeing his children grow into successful individuals.

Advice for outpacing the competition

When asked about the struggles he sees agents facing, Carey observed that many are unprepared for the increasingly competitive markets. His advice? Outsource areas where you struggle, such as marketing and lead generation, and hire a coach for the aspects you need to improve.

A standout feature of Carey’s work is the integration of AI. At REW, they’ve developed REWpert.com, an AI robot that powers their Global MLS portal and assists in lead generation. According to Carey, REWpert accelerates the research process, creates pillar-based content, and provides translation services, significantly streamlining their operations.

In addition to AI, Carey is a firm believer in the power of SEO. His team has developed strategies covering technical SEO, content creation, and link attraction to help their clients climb the rankings and boost traffic. Carey believes that their Renaissance framework is the world’s fastest, most ADA-compliant and SEO-friendly platform.

New challenges around lead generation

Lead generation has evolved significantly over the last two decades, and Carey has seen it all. He acknowledges that it’s becoming harder again, attributing this to the increasing cost per lead (CPL) and fewer active deals happening. His advice to agents: focus on creating high-quality content, integrate IDX, prioritize speed, especially on mobile, and collaborate with experienced firms.

When it comes to online visibility, Carey stresses the importance of understanding the effort and cost involved. “There are only 3 meaningful organic spots and a similar amount of paid spots – yet there are hundreds of thousands of sites competing,” he says. His ideal client at REW is in the top 10 percent of the market, appreciating the premium service they offer.

The rising cost of pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is a trend Carey has noticed. As it becomes more competitive, companies with larger budgets can outlast smaller players, leading to their long-term success.

AI’s role in the future of real estate marketing

Looking to the future, Carey envisions AI playing a significant role in real estate marketing and lead generation, allowing more time and resources for auditing, personalizing, and adding extreme expertise to their service.

Carey and his team are committed to keeping their clients’ websites up-to-date with the latest SEO trends. They offer personal SEO services, host forums to educate their customers, and bring in third-party consultants to ensure a well-rounded understanding of the ever-evolving SEO landscape.

Morgan Carey exemplifies the fusion of innovation, dedication and business acumen necessary to lead in the challenging landscape of real estate technology. His focus on the future, from AI to sophisticated SEO strategies, ensures that his clients stay ahead of the curve.

Carey’s commitment to his clients extends beyond providing state-of-the-art technological solutions. He seeks to empower them with knowledge and resources, equipping them to navigate the intricacies of the digital world. His hands-on approach to SEO education and commitment to continuous improvement underscore his dedication to client success.

The integration of AI, as seen through REW’s AI robot, REWpert.com, paints an exciting picture of the future. By harnessing AI’s power to streamline processes and generate leads, Carey and his team demonstrate how technology can transform the real estate industry.

However, this tech-centric future is not without its challenges. The increasing competitiveness of the online space and rising costs of lead generation demand strategic thinking and agile responses. But with leaders like Morgan Carey at the helm, the industry is well-equipped to navigate these challenges.

As we move forward in this digital age, the real estate sector stands to gain immensely from pioneers like Morgan Carey. Through his companies and initiatives, he’s not just responding to change but actively shaping the future of real estate. His work serves as a blueprint for how technology, when coupled with entrepreneurial spirit and a deep understanding of the industry, can create a powerful engine for growth and success.

