As a seasoned real estate professional with 36 years of experience, Kendyl Young knows a thing or two about the industry’s ups and downs. However, her passion for learning and innovation keeps her at the forefront of the business. I had the pleasure of speaking with Young about her journey and her exciting new venture, ADU DIGGS and the ADU Masterclass.

Young started her real estate career in 1986, shortly after graduating from UCLA. Over the years, she has worked with various big box realty companies before launching DIGGS, her own boutique brokerage, in 2014. In 2019, she expanded her reach by creating ADU DIGGS, a prefab ADU company that puts an architectural twist on the traditional accessory dwelling unit.

Young’s passion for teaching and sharing her knowledge led her to develop the ADU Masterclass, a program designed to train real estate practitioners on how to leverage the growing ADU trend to create more prospects and sell more homes. Although she has only recently started teaching the class, her students have already praised her for her in-depth knowledge and practical advice.

When asked about the struggles that agents face today, Young believes that the abundance of information available on the internet has made it difficult for clients to differentiate between “good” and “bad” agents. She advises agents to invest in their education and skills to become more knowledgeable, which will, in turn, make them more valuable to their clients.

How agents can differentiate their service with ADUs

Her excitement for teaching agents about the potential of ADUs as a business-building trend is evident, and she hopes to promote her ADU Masterclass and speaking engagements to a wider audience. Young stays informed on the latest trends and changes in the real estate industry, particularly with regards to ADUs, by signing up for newsletters, attending events, joining online groups and cultivating relationships with mentors and guides.

For agents hesitant to embrace new technology and trends in their business, Young suggests that they continue to study and understand how these changes fit into their overall strategy. She emphasizes that there is nothing wrong with ignoring a trend if it doesn’t align with one’s business plan, as the fear of missing out is an unproductive mindset.

As for the future of ADU DIGGS and her ADU Masterclass program, Young plans to focus on consulting and teaching while her partners concentrate on developers and non-profit projects. She is enthusiastic about expanding her live instruction class throughout California, empowering more real estate professionals with her expertise.

Financial, legal and practical topics relating to ADUs

The ADU Masterclass covers a wide range of topics, from an introduction to the trend and the size of the opportunity, to California ADU laws and policies, problem-solving for clients, finance workshops and practical business-building ideas. Key takeaways from the class include learning how a client can buy a home and build an ADU with no additional cash and Young’s checklists that help clients confidently navigate the complex task of constructing an ADU.

Young’s approach to the ADU conversation is similar to an exceptional listing presentation, teaching agents how to present a compelling argument for buying a home and adding an ADU as a smart, high-return investment. With her wealth of knowledge and dedication to educating others, Young is poised to revolutionize the real estate industry by promoting the benefits of ADUs and equipping agents with the tools they need to succeed.

While she enjoys the semi-retired life that allows her to spend more time with her family and pursue her hobbies, Young remains passionate about pushing the boundaries of the real estate industry. She recognizes the challenges and misunderstandings real estate agents encounter when trying to integrate ADU concepts into their work.

Young explained, “ADUs are a red hot trend in California and real estate agents love talking about them, but their information is often thin or inaccurate. As a result, ‘ADU potential’ comes across like sales chatter — sounds good, but not really actionable.” This is where her Masterclass makes a significant difference. It provides real estate professionals with accurate, in-depth and actionable knowledge that allows them to guide their clients effectively.

In Young’s eyes, her Masterclass is not just a course, but a solution that delivers tangible value to both agents and their clients. By equipping real estate professionals with knowledge and strategies about ADUs, she’s not just teaching them how to sell more homes; she’s helping them to become trusted advisors who can offer innovative housing and investment solutions to their clients.

Her dedication to knowledge-sharing and industry advancement is what sets Young apart in the real estate industry. She is a firm believer in the power of knowledge and the importance of going the extra mile to gain that knowledge. And she brings this belief into her ADU Masterclass, creating a robust learning experience that allows real estate professionals to truly differentiate themselves in an ever-competitive market.

As the ADU trend continues to gain traction, Young’s role in equipping agents with the tools they need to navigate this new landscape is vital. Her Masterclass offers a road map to harnessing the potential of ADUs, allowing agents to present this option confidently to their clients and giving them an edge in the real estate market.

With a wealth of experience and an unwavering passion for her industry, Young is a trailblazer in the real estate world. As she continues to innovate and educate, one thing is clear: Young is just getting started, and her influence is set to shape the future of real estate in California and beyond.

In the world of real estate, staying ahead of the curve is crucial, and with leaders like Young at the helm, agents and clients alike can look forward to a future where innovation, knowledge and a commitment to service are the cornerstones of success.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.