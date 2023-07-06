These four-letter words will help you find the success you’re looking for in your real estate business, Jimmy Burgess writes.

Four-letter words have gotten a bad rap, but they are often necessary when riding the rollercoaster of real estate. This article shares the top seven four-letter words needed for success in this business.

1. Call

Call prospective buyers and sellers. This is a contact business, and the more conversations you have, the more business you will do. Notice the top producing agent in your office. Odds are he/she is the person in your office that has the most daily real estate-related conversations.

Here is a list of a few options to help you take action:

Past clients

Your sphere of influence

Circle prospecting calls to neighbors on a new listing

Circle prospecting calls to neighbors on a recent sale

Leads in your database

Increase the number of calls you make, and your business can’t help but grow.

If you’re looking for scripts to help with circle prospecting for listing opportunities, check out this article.

2. Host

Host open houses. Hosting open houses is one of the best ways to have in-person conversations with prospective buyers and sellers. Here are a few tips to on how to maximize your open house opportunities:

Prep the home to show well at the open house

The home you hold open reflects you and your business. Make sure the home is prepared to be presented in the best way possible. Make sure the landscaping is attractive, the home is decluttered, and that it is show ready. Preparing the home for the open house not only increases the odds of selling the home, it also increases the opportunity prospects will view you as a professional they have the confidence to hire.

Spread the word to the neighbors about the open house

Let all the neighbors know about your upcoming open house. Not only does it help spread awareness of the open house, it also gives you a reason to call and begin building a relationship with other homeowners in the neighborhood.

Use social media to promote the open house

Social media is a great way to let as many people as possible know about the open house. It also reminds your connections that you are actively working in your business. This is a great reminder that keeps you top of mind if they are considering buying or selling or if they hear of someone else beginning the process that they can refer to you.

Use as much signage as possible

The more signage you have with directional arrows, the more opportunity you will have to meet new prospective buyers or sellers.

Provide the seller with feedback

Communication is key to building a trusted relationship with your seller. Providing timely feedback immediately after the open house helps build a relationship that will lead to additional business and future referrals.

Follow up with leads after the open house

You’ve done the hard work of generating leads through the open house. But the money is in the follow up. Following up with a video text immediately after the open house thanking them for attending is an effective way to begin the process of earning the prospect’s business.

3. Post

Post on social media. Consistently posting a mix of personal and business content that is both entertaining and educational is a great way to grow your business.

But successful social media isn’t just about what you post. Like life in general, success on social media comes through giving what we wish to receive. If you want people interested in your posts, become interested in theirs. Start engaging with others’ content, and your page’s engagement will increase as well.

The reason it is called social media is because it is supposed to be social. Get active on social media, and the results will follow.

Not sure what to post? This article shares 22 post ideas to help spread the word about your business.

4. Farm

Farm a neighborhood or an area. Geographical farming is a foundational strategy every top agent I know utilizes. There’s a Chinese proverb that says, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now.” When it comes to your real estate business, the best time to begin geographically farming a neighborhood was twenty years ago. The second best time is now. Take action today.

If you aren’t sure where to start, this article shares the step-by-step process on how to build a geographical farm.

5. List

List homes for sale. Listings are the name of the game, and what we focus on expands. Now is the time to become laser focused on generating more listings in your business. If you’re unsure what to do next, check out this article with 23 listing lead generation ideas.

6. Show

Show homes to prospective buyers. If you’re not actively showing homes to buyers, odds are your business is struggling to gain traction. Whether it is you or a buyer’s agent working with you, the more homes you show, the more closings you will have.

If you’re looking for ways to identify more buyer prospects check out this article with 22 ways to generate buyer leads.

7. Work

Work harder than anyone else, and you will get better results than anyone else. If you’re curious who will be the top producer in your office a few years from now, notice the person working the hardest today. Hard work is always rewarded. Yes, the reward often comes slower than we would like, but the reward always comes.

It’s hard to beat a person that will not quit. Keep working. Keep adding value to the marketplace, and honestly ask yourself the following questions:

Am I making more calls than I’ve ever made?

Am I hosting more open houses than I’ve ever hosted?

Am I more active, with a purpose, on social media than I’ve ever been?

Am I farming a larger area than I’ve ever farmed, focusing on listings more than ever, and showing more houses than I’ve ever shown?

If the answers to these questions are “Yes” then trust the process. The breakthrough to the next level in your business is right around the corner.