A company that offers “the most private workout you’ll ever get” in shipping containers outfit into tiny gyms is looking to franchise across the U.S., according to The Gym Pod.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Fitness fanatics looking to beef up are turning to tiny gyms in a trend that appears ready to spread to the U.S.

A company in Singapore retrofitted dozens of shipping containers into tiny gyms that are booked at hourly rates as low as $7.50 an hour. It is now looking for investors who want to help it expand in the U.S.

The tiny gyms are about 200 square feet, a footprint small enough to keep prices down and attract people looking for privacy during their training sessions, Bloomberg first reported.

“Compared to a lot of other studios, where you have to hire a front desk staff manager or cleaners on site, we reduce a lot of our overhead that way, which allows us to keep running,” Peter Lam, The Gym Pod’s brand and partnerships director, told Bloomberg. “The sales trajectory was already on an upward trend pre-Covid, and the momentum accelerated post lockdown.”

The Gym Pod was founded in Singapore in March 2018. It markets its bright yellow shipping containers to people looking for privacy, modern equipment and an air-conditioned space in urban areas.

Customers can rent by the hour and pay for higher-tier subscription plans for more perks, according to the company’s website.

It has 50 locations throughout the city-state of Singapore, and now has its sights set on expanding in the U.S.

The company opened its first two tiny gyms in the U.S. in Chicago and is soliciting investors who want to own a Gym Pod franchise in the U.S. on its website, quickly responding to requests.

Lam told Bloomberg the company is looking for pop-up sites in New York, California and Florida.

The trend continues with the recent interest in all things small when it comes to real estate.

Home Depot made waves this spring when it released a new, 540-square-foot tiny home for $44,000.

Small-footprint homes and buildings have been catching Americans’ attention at a time when home prices remain stubbornly high.

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×