When you’re out door knocking, reading the signs can give you insight into the needs and concerns of the people you meet, writes agent Ernesto Vargas.

If you door knock, as I frequently do, you start to see signs when you’re walking a neighborhood. Sometimes the signs are literal — from a Do Not Solicit sign to a booster for a professional or college team they support. Those signs offer you an opportunity to start a conversation with the homeowner.

I’m a Dodger fan, so when I see a Dodgers sign out front, that’s a sign to me to start a conversation with that homeowner. It gives me an easy way in and helps me get to know that fellow fan.

What the signs from the curb can tell you

Whether you’re aware of it or not, you probably have a pretty good idea of what’s going on in a lot of the houses in your own neighborhood or in the neighborhoods you farm. Even subconsciously, some houses give off a positive, well-tended look while others may look a little more rundown.

Sometimes you can tell that something is going on in a home because the signs suddenly change. The formerly cared-for lawn suddenly goes longer between mowings and the hedges are overgrown. The garbage cans aren’t being taken in right away or the mailbox is overflowing.

Curb appeal tells a story and provides insight into the home, although it doesn’t always tell the whole story.

Sometimes we judge people based on the rundown exterior of their home. We assume that the homeowner has a bad attitude or doesn’t care about the condition of their home. We may assume that they’ve given up, and we may even be a little afraid to knock on their door.

In reality, however, you can’t always judge a book by its cover, or a home by its curb appeal. Maybe the reality is more complicated:

Maybe it’s an elderly person who simply can’t keep up with the home’s maintenance.

Maybe there’s deferred maintenance and the owner is unable to afford all of the things that need to be fixed.

Maybe there’s been a death in the family, a long illness or a divorce.

Maybe there’s been a job loss or, alternatively, the homeowner is working so much that they’ve fallen behind on upkeep.

Maybe the home is a rental and the owner isn’t as prompt in maintaining it as an owner-occupant would be.

Going in with an open mind and the desire to be a resource for the person behind that door is the best way to make a connection that can pay dividends, either now or down the road. Having a friendly conversation and taking a solutions-oriented approach can create an instant bond.

Maybe that homeowner is thinking about selling, and you can be the agent who’s on the spot. Maybe, however, they just need a reliable and affordable lawn service. You can provide that as well and create a relationship that’s focused on the future — and rich in referrals.

Every conversation is worth having

Whatever signs you’re picking up, it’s vital for you to hang in there and find out how you can be a resource for the person who answers the door. Many times a renter answers the door and the agent just walks away.

Instead, talk to that renter about their plans and whether they’re interested in an upcoming purchase. Talk to them about the homebuying process and ask if you can send them information or introduce them to a lender who’s great with first-time buyers.

Next, go back to your office and make a note to look up the address of the property owner in the tax records. Send them a letter geared toward absentee owners and landlords. In it, talk to them about their property’s value and how they can leverage it to expand or diversify their investment portfolio.

I truly believe that homeownership is the most precious asset that most of the people we meet will encounter in life, and it deserves protection. My goal is to provide value to every single person who answers their door — and to read the signs so that I can move those important conversations forward.