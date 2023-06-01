In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

There’s a lot of back-and-forth conversation — and controversy — about door-knocking, but personally, I love it. Although many agents prefer to lean in on digital marketing solutions, I love getting out there and connecting with folks in person.

In fact, I just knocked 50 doors to support a new listing in Thousand Oaks, California, dropping off information and inviting neighbors to preview the house and see the new listing.

If you’ve been reluctant to door-knock, or just want to know whether it’s a viable strategy for you, here are the ways I put it to work in my career.

Building trust and differentiating yourself

I believe in consistency and commitment when it comes to door-knocking. I carefully select my geographic farms and drop off value-added information for homeowners there. I’ve become such a consistent presence, I have become a familiar figure in the communities I serve. The kids there even recognize me, saying in Spanish, “Aquí viene el agente bienes raíces,” or “Here comes the Realtor.”

These kids are anywhere from seven years old to teenagers, so if I still come around and am consistent for the next 10 years, eventually, when they’re ready to buy a house, I’m the one they’re most likely to come to.

By building relationships and encouraging the folks I talk to, I showcase the possibilities of homeownership and help them align their goals with a well-planned approach. By consistently providing value and being a resource, I aim to be their go-to Realtor whenever these individuals are ready to buy or sell their homes.

Overcoming mindset and price point challenges

The vast majority of real estate agents shy away from door-knocking, creating an opportunity for those who embrace this strategy. I focus on less prospected areas and find that homeowners there are more likely to engage in conversations and consider the opportunities I’m presenting.

My success is also attributable to my choice of neighborhoods, including high-end neighborhoods. For me, there was a mindset issue to overcome, because I thought I was not educated enough to talk to the majority of the people I encounter there, many of whom have degrees or are entrepreneurs. While I have a business, I don’t have a master’s or doctorate degree.

However, I’ve found that higher-end homeowners appreciate hard work and the personal touch of door-knocking. They’re often business owners who started from the bottom, so they give me props for actively promoting my listing.

They value the opportunity to pick a Realtor’s brain and seek insights from someone willing to put in the effort to reach them. Once we get into a conversation, my track record and knowledge of the market speak for themselves, bridging that initial gap and establishing trust.

The impact of education and down payment assistance

There is a significant lack of awareness among agents and lenders regarding down payment assistance programs. I believe that educating both professionals and consumers about these programs is crucial.

By sharing this information during my door-knocking sessions, my goal is to help potential buyers understand the possibilities available to them and make informed decisions about homeownership.

I welcome the opportunity to build relationships with tenants as well as homeowners. My goal is to encourage them and let them know that everything is possible. I once rented, and if I could become a homebuyer, why not them? We just need to put a plan in place.

Long story short: Don’t be afraid to door-knock. Being part of the minority who utilizes this strategy can set you apart from the competition. The personal touch and conversations fostered through door-knocking can lead to valuable relationships and successful real estate transactions.

When executed with consistency, dedication and a focus on building relationships, door-knocking can be a powerful tool in a real estate agent’s arsenal. As the industry becomes increasingly digital, the personal touch of face-to-face interactions can create lasting impressions and establish trust that can’t be replicated online.

So, grab your flyers, put on a friendly smile and hit the streets to unlock the hidden potential of door-knocking for your real estate business.