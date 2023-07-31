The U.S. housing market, nudged by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and unpredictable economic circumstances, experienced a 7.1 percent year-on-year drop in home supply, marking the lowest point since 2012. Despite this, the most agile real estate businesses are shifting gears by unlocking the power of Real Estate Virtual Assistants to mitigate these challenges and unearth new opportunities.

Reinventing traditional real estate strategies

We are dealing with numerous market interferences, and old tactics no longer work. Agents trying to do it all may not have the time to strategically examine the market, identify high-value opportunities, and refine the sales playbook in response to market evolution. But they don’t have to do it alone. Outsourcing time-consuming back-office tasks can liberate your best agents – freeing them to focus on building relationships and helping homeowners break free from the interest stranglehold. However, it’s essential for agents to supercharge their sales and marketing programs in the current market scenario.

The rise of real estate virtual assistants

Behind every leading agent, there’s a great sales team, and the power of a Real Estate Virtual Assistant in this mix is pivotal. VAs can help you manage day-to-day tasks like contract management, email inquiries, and scheduling viewings and inspections. But it’s not just admin, and they can also amplify sales and marketing activities. Tasks such as research, prospecting calls, social media management and photograph and graphic optimization fall under their remit. Successful agents are making more than 200 calls weekly to set appointments in their area. How does your number stack up?

Increasing sales while saving money

A robust marketing strategy can generate a remarkable return on investment, with businesses earning as much as $36 for every $1 spent. Increased sales calls can lead to more meetings resulting in additional listings. Considering the average cost of a Real Estate Virtual Assistant is around $1,600 per month, securing just a few additional listings per year can yield significant returns.

Fostering client relationships with virtual assistants

Building a Virtual Assistant team extends benefits beyond increased profitability. In a locked-up market, relationships and brand presence are paramount. VAs are not just short-term or contract workers; they are fully dedicated to the real estate agent. As they grow their understanding of your sales style, work methods, market, and ideal customer profile, the results improve. Moreover, they contribute to better positioning of your brand in the local market.

Looking ahead

Leveraging Real Estate Virtual Assistants isn’t just about surviving in a lean housing market. It’s about positioning for success, responding swiftly to opportunities, and standing out from the competition. In building your team, it’s crucial to find a people partner who can recruit the best staff, provide relevant training programs to expedite onboarding, and demonstrate a solid retention track record. This ensures that you’ll enjoy the benefits of your decision for years to come.

