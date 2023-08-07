There are real estate teams, and there are top-performing real estate teams. The latter evolves along with consumer expectations. They leverage technology partners to strip away inefficiencies in their daily work, give them the power and functionality to run their business the way they need to, and empower them to grow in any market. BoomTown and Inside Real Estate have long been innovating and offering solutions that drive teams forward, and they’ve combined their strengths, aligned their teams, and are delivering a complete solution to take top-performing teams even further.

Introducing, BoomTownPRO (btPRO), powered by kvCORE: A first-of-its-kind solution tailored to top-performing real estate teams

This packaging brings the powerful kvCORE Platform technology together with team-centric product and service-level enhancements that allow top producers to operate their business at the highest level.

“btPRO is the solution that I’ve always needed and wanted for my business. As the leader and owner of a “Team” brokerage, I’m responsible for driving the success of every single agent at Taggert Real Estate by providing them with the tools, coaching, and skills they need to reach their goals. btPRO provides me the team-centric features that enable me to be proactive with my agents, holding them accountable, and ultimately driving their success and my business’s success. btPRO provides the tech that supports my unique business processes and connects me with the best experts from within the company and within the btPRO community.” — Suzie Taggart, Associate Broker and Co-Owner of Taggert Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty

What do real estate teams really need?

Tailored technology

We’ve paired the leading kvCORE Platform with the tools and features that help teams thrive. Tools like…

CORE Present: A next-generation CMA and presentation builder that helps agents win the listing, win the offer, and wow clients every time.

CORE Listing Machine & Design Center: A listing marketing suite that automates the creation of elite-level marketing materials, making it easier than ever to promote listings, impress sellers and attract new buyers.

CORE Home: A first-of-its-kind homeownership solution to put real estate brokerages and their agents at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship.

And even more innovations coming soon: AI, Team Accountability Reporting, Individual Agent Smart Numbers, Lead Assignment Models

Collaborative community

Tools & technology are powerful, but we know that real estate is a people industry.

Often the most impactful strategies and processes come from networking, coaching, and masterminding. btPRO offers exclusive access to a rich and vibrant community of other top-performing professional teams, coaches, and industry experts who drive real results every day with their tech and their teams.

Team-specific service

Support service is a critical and often overlooked pillar of a high-performing team. Now you may be thinking, “Plenty of franchises and brokerages offer training and professional development.” Well, btPRO goes deeper than that. btPRO provides team-specific strategic best practices, technical support, coaching, and an invaluable community.

“This is the first of many, many post-BoomTown acquisition wins for the market. Teams are a unique and integral part of the growing real estate industry and are optimized for production and agent growth. With btPRO, powered by kvCORE, we will enable top performing teams to realize that optimization faster and drive even more production.” — Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate.

The real estate team brings together the best of the best – empowering unique team members with complementary skills to optimize growth. They’re better together. And that’s exactly why we built btPRO. Uniting the best of the best technology and services from Inside Real Estate and BoomTown to better serve you.

Check out btPRO in the Inside Real Estate hospitality suite at Inman Connect Las Vegas Aug. 7-10, 2023, or visit insiderealestate.com/btpro.