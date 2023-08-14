Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

When listing a luxury home, the quality of the kitchen is critical. Just ask John Messina, Licensed Associate Broker and Global Real Estate Advisor at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty: “The kitchen is the heart of a home,” he says. “It can determine whether a home sells right away or languishes on the market.”

But in the luxury real estate market, what sets the most desirable kitchens apart? “Buyers are seeking top-of-the-line appliances from reputable brands, custom-made cabinetry with premium materials, and high-end finishes that exude elegance,” explains Hillary Ryan, Luxury Residential and Vineyard Specialist with Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helen Brokerage.

“They also appreciate open-concept layouts that accommodate both large-scale entertaining and everyday cooking needs,” she adds.

From a design and decor perspective, both Messina and Ryan have observed certain styles becoming increasingly on-trend. Exotic and dark wood finishes endow kitchens with distinctive warm character. And for bold visual contrast, two-toned cabinetry and mixed-metal hardware are in demand.

Buyers want their kitchen to be unique, but not at the expense of functionality. One way to accomplish this is by pairing modern, name-brand appliances and artfully customized fixtures with vintage decor. In short, discerning buyers appear to seek high-end chef’s kitchens that inspire originality.

Demand is curiously strong for parity between form and function. Today, five of the top trends in high-end chef’s kitchens primarily concern how they work.

1. A gourmet kitchen is only as good as its storage space

“Storage is premium, whether it’s a hidden pantry or cabinets with custom seeded, reeded, or leaded glass inserts — everyone wants great storage options,” says Messina.

No doubt influenced by trends in interior design-focused TV shows and social media accounts, homebuyers are increasingly making the kitchen’s organization their first priority. “A well-designed walk-in pantry with custom shelving is an especially coveted feature,” notes Ryan.

2. Cabinetry is redesigned to contain ergonomic drawers

As demand surges for clean lines, sleek designs, and user-friendly built-ins, lower cabinets are being outfitted with drawers instead of shelves. “They are far more accessible, and adding custom drawer inserts improves organization,” says Messina.

He notes that a similar renovation is transforming upper cabinets as well, with pull-down mechanisms to make retrieval more convenient.

3. Functions and features are being tastefully embedded

It’s not just storage spaces that are being streamlined. Both Ryan and Messina notice the inclusion of built-in refrigerators, coolers, microwaves, and steam ovens in high-end kitchens, greatly expanding the possibilities for preparing gourmet meals and keeping food and drinks on standby for guests.

4. Easy access to beverages is essential for entertaining

Speaking of serving guests, high-end chef’s kitchens are being equipped with stations that make choice beverages easily accessible. “Temperature-controlled wine storage and built-in espresso machines are just a few of the many amenities in demand for high-end kitchens today,” says Messina.

“These features cater to buyers’ desire for convenience, reduced waste, and harmony in their daily routines,” adds Ryan.

5. High-end appliances must be seamlessly incorporated

Of course, high-performance appliances continue to be popular among luxury buyers — Ryan and Messina list La Cornue, Hestan, Sub-Zero, Wolf, Miele, and Gaggenau among the brands gourmands expect. But the real trend is their seamless integration into the rest of the kitchen through thoughtfully portioned space and custom colors, accessories, and features that suit the holistic design.

The best kitchens create a cohesive aesthetic experience

These five trends together demonstrate that today’s most desirable chef’s kitchens are exquisite, uncluttered environments that unfold layer by layer to enable unparalleled utility — the more unique, the better.

“Customization is key, whether it’s in the form of bespoke cabinetry, beautifully crafted hardware and light fixtures, or statement kitchen islands,” notes Ryan. “Buyers are often fatigued by seeing the same finishes, fixtures, and color palettes in each home they tour.”

And for sellers, it’s all about appearances. “I typically do not advise that a seller gut and renovate their kitchen to put it on the market, as their taste may not reflect prospective buyers’ tastes — however, I do suggest painting outdated cabinets, adding new hardware, installing a beautiful light fixture, or swapping a busy granite counter for neutral quartz,” says Messina. “Good staging can also enhance what they already have.”

As he points out, the kitchen isn’t just another area of the home — it’s a lifestyle statement. And for high-end buyers, a well-designed and well-equipped gourmet kitchen goes a long way toward elevating the desirability of a property.

