Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

Learn More

In 1930, the state of Texas adopted “friendship” as its motto. And while the perpetually congenial Kim Bedwell — Global Real Estate Advisor at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas — embodies this welcoming spirit, it shouldn’t be conflated with an absence of dogged ambition.

“One of the biggest obstacles I faced early in my luxury real estate career was overcoming the perception that I was overly bubbly,” says Bedwell. “By consistently demonstrating my expertise and professionalism, I was able to overcome initial perceptions and establish myself as a knowledgeable and credible luxury real estate agent.”

With $40 million in current sales, annual recognition by RealTrends, and appearances on expert panels for Sotheby’s International Realty global networking events, it’s clear that Bedwell has cemented her place in the upper echelon.

How did she do it? “My firsthand experience living in a high-end community with top-rated schools, coupled with my expertise in design and quality finishings, is a unique combination that equipped me with the skills needed to effectively market high-end homes.” Here, she shares advice on how prior experience can be the engine for runaway success.

Draw from the past

Many luxury real estate agents find their way to the profession after accumulating expertise in other fields. The lessons learned, and rewards earned through these adjacent industries can provide a boost when inexperienced agents are finding their bearings.

“Working in the luxury market wasn’t just a conscious choice, but an easy one,” explains Bedwell. “My background in interior design and construction gave me a keen understanding of spatial layouts, enabling me to accurately assess the potential of a property and envision its transformation into a luxurious space.”

Additionally, Bedwell had long been immersed in high-end communities and developed an innate ability to anticipate what her clients would be seeking. “I understand the nuances and expectations of high-end clientele, and identify features that differentiate luxury properties and highlight them to potential buyers,” she says.

As Bedwell explains, this ability to anticipate the requirements of her clients strengthens relationships and grows her network. “My creative eye is invaluable in helping clients visualize how their belongings will fit and complement the space within a luxury home — it’s a skill that enhances the presentation of properties and facilitates a deeper connection between clients and the homes I represent.”

Leverage the brand

An intimate connection between agent and client is the foundation of success for any luxury real estate agent, and it’s fostered by a commitment to exceptional service. The white-glove approach Bedwell employs is strengthened through her affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty.

“One key aspect is the ability to offer comprehensive support for clients, especially during renovations and staging, as I prepare their homes for listing,” she notes. “Through Sotheby’s International Realty’s affiliation with the Sotheby’s auction house, clients have access to valuations for special items, art pieces and collectibles, ensuring they receive top-notch service for all their needs.”

The power of an iconic company is not to be underestimated. “Sotheby’s International Realty is set apart by its unique affinity with the legendary Sotheby’s brand,” Bedwell says. “It’s an affiliation that allows for seamless referrals and ensures that clients receive the same level of exceptional service and advantages no matter where they are located, whether it’s North Texas or anywhere else in the world.”

Tips of the trade

For those who aspire to combine a predilection for helping people with luxury real estate, Bedwell has several pieces of advice gleaned over years of experimentation. And while Sotheby’s International Realty has, as she explains, “a suite of systems in place behind the scenes that ensure success and streamline processes,” there are four pillars she’s eager to impart:

What you focus on expands: “Focus on what you enjoy most and excel at it. Whether it’s networking, marketing, or client relations, pour your passion into your chosen strategy and execute it with precision.”

Consistency compounds: “Consistency is the cornerstone of success in the real estate industry. Stay committed to your goals, strategies and relationships.”

Relationships matter: “Real estate is as much about people as it is about properties. Cultivate and nurture genuine relationships with clients, colleagues and industry professionals. Building rapport will set you apart and drive your success.”

Continuous learning: “The real estate landscape is constantly evolving, so commit to lifelong learning to stay ahead of the curve. Embrace challenges, but view them as opportunities for growth and learning.”

Trust the community

Of course, these challenges are considerably easier to navigate with Sotheby’s International Realty’s assembly of professionals and partners. “It’s an incredible network that fosters a culture of relationship building,” beams Bedwell.

She’s confident that her blueprint can be duplicated by others. “With dedication, determination and support, you can achieve your goals and thrive in the luxury real estate industry.

“Above all — believe in yourself and your abilities.”

Experience the latest from Sotheby’s International Realty on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, YouTube and TikTok.