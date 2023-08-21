Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

We’re in an era where cutting-edge intelligent home features and functions are demanded by many luxury property buyers.

But with the proliferation of these systems and solutions, what sorts of features can still be considered properly futuristic? And more significantly, which ones have the potential to add perennial value to a home, as opposed to novelties that could be obsolete with the next software update?

Here are three trends and features that my colleagues and I are paying careful attention to as new residences are designed and built here in our Raleigh, North Carolina luxury market.

1. Climate control for maximum comfort

Technology preferences vary from person to person. Some value having an app for their blinds, lights, and everything in between, while others are less enthusiastic about virtual interfaces intruding into the one place where they and their families can be truly offline.

Smart thermostats are embedded into the infrastructure of the home, meaning that they are relatively easy for homeowners to navigate. Some of today’s most impressive models can integrate with HVAC, humidifier, and filtration systems. By monitoring outdoor environmental conditions and indoor air quality — and leveraging machine learning — they automatically optimize temperature and humidity inside the home.

Machine learning capabilities can also enable smart thermostats to know when residents will be at home and when they’ll be away, and adjust conditions accordingly. This is a nice perk for homeowners and can also reduce energy bills and overall ecological impact.

2. Remote maintenance and monitoring

Like many luxury real estate professionals, I’ve been noticing an increasing number of homes where appliances and maintenance systems are wirelessly connected and integrated with a variety of app or voice-activated controls.

In terms of casual convenience, there are obvious advantages to this — but I believe these technologies hold the biggest benefits for luxury homeowners with multiple properties. Beyond simply turning on lights or speakers with a simple button or command, today’s smart sensors can notify residents when there’s an anomaly, such as a power surge or a leaky pipe, and provide a vital prompt to contact relevant repair services.

Advanced systems can help keep landscapes and gardens looking their best when homeowners are away. Intelligent irrigation allows residents to start their smart sprinklers anytime, anywhere, when sensors gauge that watering is necessary.

3. Self-sufficiency and sustainability

Architects and builders are paying increased attention to eco-friendly features and technologies such as solar panels and rainwater systems. I’m interested in watching how this trend continues to evolve in the near future.

For example, backup battery storage is more practical and accessible than ever before, allowing homes to go green — and off-grid — in ways that were once too expensive or too niche, even for luxury homeowners.

Another compelling possibility emerging on the horizon is the concept of “water independence,” where wastewater, gray water, and rainwater can be purified and recycled to cover all a property’s water-related needs.

The implications of AI for luxury homes

Everyone is talking about AI these days, and it is certain to continue to impact luxury home features in multiple ways. With the widespread adoption and deployment of intelligent, conversant, and self-learning technologies, there’s further potential for automation to be built into the property itself, freeing homeowners from controlling everything via a phone.

My advice to agents and their sellers is to promote their current home automations in their listings — simplicity, convenience, and innovation will appeal to a lot of prospective buyers. But it is important to keep in mind that affluent buyers are often more than happy to choose their own solutions, and unimpressed if they have to uninstall technologies they don’t want to use.

What matters most is that the home is well-connected and has the capacity to support futuristic new features as they continue to emerge and evolve.

