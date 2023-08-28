Inman Connect delivers industry-leading speakers, cutting-edge panels, and growth-oriented presentations to top professionals from across the industry. Our partners are a critical part of those experiences and value the opportunity to reach these power players. We asked them for their impressions and takeaways from the event.

Douglas Fisher, VP of Revenue at Constellation1:

“We were really excited to be a Gold Sponsor at this year’s event. The speakers and content were great, and the Inman team put together a well-organized, fun event! We made a lot of new connections and had the chance to reconnect with some old friends. We’re looking forward to next year!”

Jes Fields, Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Frontdoor:

“Real estate — despite all the emerging technologies — remains a people business, and my team fully enjoyed all of the valuable connections made during the event with thought leaders from across the industry. We were particularly excited to share innovations with real estate companies on the next generation of home warranties, which help real estate agents stay engaged and active in the full home cycle with their clients when they open the Frontdoor!”

Jeffrey Kvalevog, Chief Strategy Officer, New American Funding:

“Inman Connect 2023 provided a great opportunity to network with Real Estate professionals and partners. The speakers covered important and relevant topics that made for great conversations.”

Vija Williams, Head of Industry, PLACE:

“My big takeaway from ICLV this year was the focus on tactics I saw in industry leaders, team leaders and agents. We are all facing big topics and challenges, from the market to lawsuits, and the approach was largely about what we can do with that information to survive and thrive. As always, it was another great event.”

Bryan Ellis, Chief Revenue Officer, Realtor.com:

“Inman Connect attendees are the decision-makers in the industry. They’re the people we look up to as innovators — the forward-thinkers in everything from how we use new technologies to better serve agents and consumers to how we respond as an industry to external events. My favorite moments are when exceptionally successful leaders get on stage and openly share with their competitors what they’re doing that makes them successful; they’re not hiding the secrets to their success, but rather saying, ‘I’m sharing what we’re doing to succeed, and I’m still going to win!’ and that is really what makes this industry so special.”

Mike Lane, VP of ShowingTime+:

“From the entire ShowingTime+ team, thank you to Inman and everyone who attended ICLV for another excellent event. From technology and AI to local market insights and what’s happening on the ground, we enjoyed learning from you all. And we enjoyed sharing what’s new with ShowingTime+, too — from Listing Media Services to Listing Showcase and how they can elevate an agent’s business to our core products that help agents be more efficient every day. We at ShowingTime+ appreciate the opportunity to connect with you and look forward to seeing you next time.”

