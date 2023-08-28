From its first hit in 2008 — Iron Man, which grossed $585.2 million on a budget of $140 million — and Captain Marvel in 2019 — the first female-led superhero film to pass the billion-dollar mark — to this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — another critical and commercial success, grossing over $845 million worldwide, the third-highest-grossing film of 2023 — the Marvel Cinematic Universe has redefined the world of entertainment while its peers lag behind. What is it that sets Marvel apart?

The answer, I posit, lies in their unrivaled success in storytelling: they have mastered the art of captivating audiences and forging deep connections through their narratives, leaving a lasting impact that fosters loyalty and engagement even more than the jaw-dropping CGI and star-studded casts.

The power of a story is more than just the key to movie-making magic. It’s an essential tool in any marketer’s arsenal, especially in real estate. That sounds like something a CMO would say, but can you truly measure the impact of a story? I know you can.

The Next Generation of Advertising

The Coldwell Banker story is the most compelling in the industry, given our 117-year legacy, but it’s the story we tell through our advertising that does more than engage audiences — it drives business results. For the last 12 years, Coldwell Banker has had the most effective advertising in the real estate industry, according to ad rating service, Ace Metrix. That measurement means our ads (a.k.a. our story) are more compelling and persuasive for real estate audiences than any in the industry.

That’s a nice accolade, but the bigger result is the fact that according to a recent consumer perception survey, those who have seen Coldwell Banker advertising are 3.7x more likely to work with a Coldwell Banker agent. So a compelling story is not only effective in its creative, but also acts as a multiplier in persuading real estate consumers to work with our agents.

But the even greater value of our story comes when it’s coupled with our approach to media. For every dollar invested in media, the Coldwell Banker brand generates an impressive $10 in revenue, a true testament to the effectiveness of our advertising and marketing efforts.

(Story + audience) x media = Marketing ROI.

Custom Made Marketing for Agents

Recognizing the shift in audience attention towards streaming platforms, we’ve strategically pivoted and chosen a popular streaming service as the prime avenue to reach captive audiences with our refreshed 2023 “Dream” ad campaign running across Thursday Night Football, beginning Sept. 14th. By adopting a digital-first approach, we can utilize highly targeted and measurable platforms that go beyond traditional media avenues. This decision also sets us apart in the industry, expands our already broad reach and engages with new audiences.

This year the refreshed Dream campaign unlocks opportunities for our network, enabling our broker-owners and agents to share their unique stories in ways that resonate with their communities while empowering millions of fans to envision their dream homes. Paired with the “Move Meter”, our tool that allows users to compare cost and quality of living for cities in America, and other consumer-facing assets, Coldwell Banker proudly holds the solution to address common consumer real estate pain points.

The “Move Meter Match-Up” on ColdwellBanker.com is an interactive video and social media series that brings a real estate perspective to weekly NFL matchups. Not only that, but our agents can create custom versions of our ads through graphics and video that allows them to feature not just NFL matchups but college and high school teams in their respective markets. Why does that matter? It takes what we know is an effective and persuasive campaign from a national level and gives our network the ability to adjust the message specifically for a local audience.

We now offer our network over 100 pieces of customizable marketing materials with tools such as the Marketing Center — designed to automate marketing, promote services and showcase listings – and Custom Video — allowing our companies to fully localize the national “Dream” campaign with custom imagery that appeals directly to their market. We champion giving our agents the ability to localize our national campaigns with the click of a few buttons, which strengthens our brand story and improves our market visibility across the real estate industry.

Telling Your Story

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds the top spot in the entertainment world, my desire is for Coldwell Banker year after year to have the most compelling story in the real estate industry. One that our network can not just be proud of but see value in incorporating into their own business.

If you’re interested in bringing the power of storytelling to your homebuyers and sellers, join us at careers.coldwellbanker.com