Want to stand out from the crowd with your listings? Take advantage of these 10 creative ways to help you draw more attention to your listings.

Elevate your listings’ visual appeal. If you want your properties to visually stand out, your first focus should be on the type of real estate photography used in your listings. According to the 2023 NAR Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report , nearly 90 percent of buyers ranked photographs as the most useful website feature in a listing. For high-quality results, look for high-resolution, HDR (high dynamic range) interior and exterior photography. Some photography services, like ShowingTime+ Listing Media Services , include blue sky and twilight photography enhancements to help create a picture-perfect result.

Consider aerial photography and video. Where properties boast noteworthy architectural or landscape details, you may consider aerial drone photography and video to help turn buyer scrolling into more listing clicking. Aerial photography and video help potential buyers visualize a listing’s location, nearby amenities and adjacent neighborhood features.

Write a blog that showcases properties for sale. Long-form, SEO-rich content posted on your site can help draw local shoppers to your listings. Research what keywords and special home features clients in your local market are searching for online, then write about it on your blog. Highlight a listing’s location with lifestyle content about the local parks and shopping surrounding properties. Or, interview a local family who recently moved to the area and can share their positive experiences with their home purchase.

Highlight homes with virtual tours and interactive floor plans. In a 2022 Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report , 69 percent of buyers agreed that an interactive floor plan that shows what part of the home each photo depicts would help them determine if the home is right for them.

Virtually stage vacant properties. According to the NAR 2023 Profile of Home Staging , 81 percent of buyers’ agents said staging a home made it easier for buyers to visualize the property as a future home. In the report, 39 percent of buyers found staging the living room to be “most important,” followed by the primary bedroom (36 percent) and the kitchen (30 percent). Further, 20 percent of buyers’ agents said home staging increased the dollar value of a residence between 1 percent and 5 percent, compared to other homes on the market that were not staged.

Utilize social media platforms to showcase property listings. Social media is a great way to help broaden your reach with word of a new listing. Highlight your new properties with visually appealing photography and videos. ShowingTime+ Listing Media Services agents who opt for the Premium package automatically receive 30-second, mobile-ready videos that capture the home’s best interior features. These short reels can be easily uploaded to any social media platform.

Host virtual open houses or live-stream with potential buyers remotely. Agents can choose from several teleconference tools, like Skype, Zoom and FreeConferenceCall.com, to showcase their listings virtually in a face-to-face, on-screen format or live-stream and talk to clients on screen with FaceTime as they tour a property. Better yet, agents can use ShowingTime’s LIVE Video feature that enables them to take buyers through a listing without having to download additional apps. ShowingTime+ Listing Showcase also makes it easy to share a property’s best features with photo carousels, room-by-room photo organization, interactive floor plans and virtual tours that work together to create an immersive viewing experience.

Create visually stunning property brochures. Printed handouts also offer a great way to highlight the unique features and selling points of each listing with captivating visual materials, like seller flyers and brochures. Listing Showcase provides agents with postcards and flyers to help market their listings to potential sellers through all channels.

Collaborate with local businesses. Cross-marketing with businesses that work with your client base, such as landscape architects, interior designers and general contractors, can help expand your lead coverage and spread the word of your listing services. Look to strengthen relationships with like-minded businesses where you can each bring value to the client.