Season 2 of Selling the OC dropped last week with more drama, bigger sales and merciless messiness.

In a world where compelling storylines equal airtime, viewers seemingly get to know the most dramatic characters through the unabashed conflict of the season. It’s arguable whether we’re really learning anything new about those entrenched in confrontation — or about their more buttoned-up colleagues, who barely get screen time.

Inman wanted to get to know the agents of Selling the OC a little better, so we asked each of them to share a few things readers probably wouldn’t know about them. What follows are their responses, along with some personal photos (and Instagram posts) from the cast.

Austin Victoria

1. I have two younger siblings, Corey Victoria, 6 years younger, and Blake Victoria, 8 years younger. Corey has recently moved to the OC with his wife and Blake lives with his girlfriend in our hometown, Glendora, where our parents, Tammy and Geno Victoria, still reside.

2. I started my modeling career at the age of 15. I was discovered by FORD Models where, shortly after signing, I booked my first big campaign for Abercrombie and Fitch. I am still very active with my modeling career and am currently signed with Wilhelmina here in California.

3. My wife, Lisa, and I met for the first time when we were 16 years old. We met through a mutual friend in Newport Beach, and, although we were dating other people at the time, we kept in touch. Lisa moved to LA to attend school at FIDM to study fashion design at the age of 18. We reconnected soon after but nothing would come of it until many years later. The rest is history.

Lauren Brito

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Shortt (@thelaurenshortt)

1. I’m a closet singer. Singing runs in my DNA. But it’s such an intimate thing, and it means a lot to me, which is probably why I’m so shy about it.

2. I’m finally a homeowner! My husband and I bought a house recently, and we’re really loving putting our own touches to it. Only Polly has seen it so far, but we plan to have a housewarming soon with our O Group friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Shortt (@thelaurenshortt)

3. My very first real estate sale was in 2017. That came from a lease lead, and they bought the first home I showed them. My mentor at the time was like “Don’t get used to that. It’s not usually so easy,” and he was so right!

Brandi Marshall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Marshall, Realtor®️ (@shesbrandimarshall)

1. I was part of an exceptionally productive brokerage team, with an average monthly transaction volume of 80 real estate deals, before joining The Oppenheim Group.

2. I’m dedicated to philanthropy, actively supporting various charitable causes and assuming the role of co-chair for my own chapter within the 100 Women Who Care Charity Organization.

3. My extensive travels have taken me to several countries, including France, Germany and Turkey, where I once lived.

Tyler Stanaland

1. I got my real estate license at 19.

2. My parents taught me to surf in Hawaii when I was three years old.

3. I had ulcerative colitis and had to have my whole large intestine removed when I was 22.

Alexandra Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hall (@alexhalloc)

1. I took my real estate exam when I was 9 months pregnant. My mom insisted on chauffeuring me there and back because she thought I’d go into labor. I did not go into labor, but I did pass the exam the first time with flying colors!

2. I have one conspicuously placed tattoo on my body that is written in Hebrew and says “to life.” It’s my reminder to live my life to its fullest and appreciate every moment.

3. When I was 14 years old, I was in a near-fatal car accident on the highway. A semi-truck T-boned us. Medics later told me that not wearing a seatbelt saved my life. I would have been secured to that side of the car and been crushed otherwise. The scars all along my right arm are from that accident.

Kayla Cardona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Cardona | Realtor – The Oppenheim Group (@mskaylacardona)

1. I have worked on 60+ deals and earned an executive award as a top 1 percent Zillow agent before joining The O Group.

2. I went to pilot school to learn how to fly helicopters and have 38 hours of flight time. I flew an R22 from Tennessee to California, and it took 4.5 days.

3. Besides real estate, I am a transformational speaker and mindset coach. I’m currently working on a book and coaching program and am in the process of opening a women’s shelter.

Gio Helou

1. I often ride my Triumph motorcycle to listing appointments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gio Helou (@giovannehelou)

2. I love to travel and consider Paris my home away from home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gio Helou (@giovannehelou)



3. I love reading American classics in my downtime. Hemingway is my fave author.

Polly Brindle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polly Brindle (@pollybrindle)

1. My mum is a taxidermist. I grew up in a very eclectic house with literal stuffed animals everywhere

2. I left home and moved to Paris by myself to model when I was 17 years old, not knowing any French or anyone there. I ended up living there for three years

3. I moved over to the USA 12 years ago to model with the Ford agency and lived in LA for nine years before I decided to get my real estate license and move to the OC in 2021.

Alexandra Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Photographer / Videographer (@aria_ak)

1. I’ve sold over $100 million-plus homes in my career.

2. My first job was as a skating carhop. I was 15 years old, and yes, one time I fell on the way to a car with all of the food and slushies. It was so embarrassing.

3. I am creating a clothing line with a close girlfriend. It will be sexy and feminine. Stay tuned!

Alexandra Jarvis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Jarvis Ducoulombier (@thealexandrajarvis)

1. I am actually an introvert. I tend to be more reserved unless I need to speak up or feel drawn to a conversation. Sometimes it causes me to be misunderstood.

2. I met Jason Oppenheim through Heather El Moussa. Jason and I connected over our legal backgrounds, and he hired me on the spot.

3. I can speak Spanish. I studied abroad in Spain for a summer and have a degree in the language. My husband’s first language is Spanish so we enjoy speaking it at home.

BONUS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

1. I collect vintage sports cards.

2. I’m actually 6-foot-3-inches tall, but everyone else in the office is 7 feet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selling The OC Netflix (@sellingtheocnetflix)

3. The Matrix trilogy is my favorite movie series of all time.

Responses were edited for grammar and clarity.

