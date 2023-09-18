Higher mortgage rates and rising home prices are leaving many people feeling priced out of their dream home. For agents helping their clients navigate the market, Bailey and his guests unveil expert strategies to reignite the path to homeownership.

Nick speaks with Michele Beeson, a powerhouse loan officer from CMG Home Loans with a knack for turning dreams into addresses. Beeson shares insider insight on navigating prices and rates in today’s challenging market.

Also joining the conversation is New York Times bestselling author Neale Godfrey. Godfrey imparts invaluable wisdom on making savvy financial moves. With 28 books under her belt, her expertise will empower prospective buyers to be smart about one of the biggest investments one can make.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” aired LIVE on Thursday, 9 a.m. MT Sept. 14, 2023, on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.