In the latest profile in his Snapshot series, Brandon Doyle looks at the career of coach and YouTuber Ricky Carruth.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

In a field where success stories are often measured by dollar signs, Ricky Carruth’s journey serves as a reminder that determination, hard work and a focus on relationships can yield incredible results. Carruth, who started his career in 2002, made his first million before the age of 23, only to lose it all during the market crash.

Undeterred, Carruth returned to the real estate industry in 2008, using his experiences to build a thriving, multi-faceted career.

The secret to Carruth’s success? Prioritizing relationships over transactions and leveraging the power of digital platforms to connect with others. Today, as the world’s first completely free real estate coach and an eXp Realty leader, Carruth aims to reduce the industry’s failure rate by providing valuable insights, guidance and resources to aspiring agents.

Real estate success through relationships and resilience

Ricky Carruth’s journey in the real estate industry began in 2002, at the age of 20. By 2014, he was closing over 100 deals a year as a single agent, a remarkable feat that he has maintained ever since. In 2017, he decided to share his knowledge and expertise with the world, self-publishing two books and launching his YouTube channel.

Carruth’s philosophy centers around the importance of relationships and resilience. He believes that by valuing connections with clients and focusing on consistent, quality communication, agents can build a sustainable, successful business. This mindset has helped him to weather market fluctuations and personal setbacks, ultimately emerging stronger and more determined.

Carruth is also an influential leader within eXp Realty, with over 1,000 agents worldwide in his downline. eXp Realty enables him to expand into any market around the globe for free, without expenses or liability. As a result, Carruth can help more agents not only sell more properties but also make more money in the process. The platform’s unique model allows every agent to become an owner of the company, further enhancing its appeal.

Free coaching and YouTube as a platform for growth

Ricky Carruth’s commitment to helping others succeed in real estate led him to become the world’s first completely free real estate coach. His coaching program, Zero to Diamond, offers agents valuable resources, insights, and guidance to help them grow their businesses.

By providing free coaching, Carruth has built a massive personal brand that continues to generate new business opportunities, including investments, brokerage, mortgage, and more. His YouTube channel, which he started in 2017, has also played a crucial role in expanding his reach and impact.

With over 95,000 subscribers and an average of 100,000 to 200,000 monthly views, Carruth’s YouTube channel has grown steadily, thanks to his consistency and dedication to creating content that genuinely helps people. He posts five videos a week, ranging from live cold calls and market updates to podcast interviews and coaching sessions. Carruth’s YouTube revenue falls consistently between $3,000 and $5,000 a month, and his channel is growing by approximately 1,000 subscribers each month.

Building a career through passion and efficiency

Ricky Carruth’s success can be attributed to a combination of hard work, passion and a constant drive to improve efficiency. With a thriving career in sales, coaching, and eXp Realty, Carruth has managed to find a balance between his professional and personal life.

He credits his ability to juggle multiple ventures to the systems he has developed over the past 21 years. These systems have enabled him to work efficiently, requiring just one assistant and leveraging the resources of affiliate companies. Carruth’s focus on efficiency and effectiveness allows him to dedicate time to what he’s most passionate about: Building his personal brand, creating content, writing and traveling to speak on stages all over the world.

Ricky Carruth’s journey serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved through resilience, hard work, and a focus on relationships. His free coaching, leadership within eXp Realty, and growing YouTube presence demonstrate his commitment to helping others succeed in the real estate industry. As agents and aspiring professionals look to grow their businesses, they would do well to learn from Carruth’s experiences and adopt his relationship-centered approach.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.