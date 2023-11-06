Agents and teams at Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker, among others, will have access to RealScout as part of an enterprise-level agreement between the tech company and Anywhere.

The parent company of real estate’s oldest brands has entered into a deal with RealScout to provide the proptech’s lead engagement tools to a vast number of agents throughout North America, Inman has learned.

Offices operating under Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker will have access to the software as part of the enterprise-level agreement, according to a Nov. 4 press release, which stated the partnership is part of Anywhere’s effort to “strategically [create] a more seamless and integrated transaction experience for all parts of a consumer’s next move.”

Other companies under the Anywhere umbrella include ERA Realty Advisors, Corcoran and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

“Our collaboration with RealScout will help Anywhere continue delivering comprehensive and valuable solutions to affiliated agents and consumers,” said Tony Kueh, chief product officer at Anywhere, in the press release. “The RealScout platform works seamlessly with existing tools and data sources our affiliated agents use today, and the platform is proven to help agents reach and expand their sphere of influence and get more people into the homes they want with less effort. This drives both positive business outcomes and compelling experiences for consumers.”

In a comment under a LinkedIn post announcing the partnership from RealScout President and co-founder Andrew Flachner, Kueh said that this is the first partnership in Anywhere’s “Open Ecosystem” program, which will “bring together agents, brokers, partners and developers to enable choice, flexibility and customized solutions for home buying, selling and beyond.”

RealScout released Pro+ on Oct. 24, an update that the company called its most significant since launch. The new offering is highlighted by Auto Nurture, a marketing feature that automates outreach to new and previous CRM entries. The intent is to stimulate scaling for teams and agents as the industry trudges through a multi-faceted slowdown.

The software uses natural language calls-to-action and timely data to send appeals to any status of contact, ranging from 10-year homeowners to newly qualified buyers. The content can adjust as needed and agents can granularly track how information is being absorbed by recipients. RealScout is known for its inherent integration flexibility, which will benefit the wide array of CRMs in place throughout the Anywhere brandscape.

Users at the company can invite clients into their RealScout pipeline using a number of engagement tactics. Once in place, consumers receive timely listing alerts, market activity alerts and home valuation reports, according to the release. RealScout’s AI tools further empower the system to customize communications, create personalized, computer-vision-enhanced search experiences and speed an agent’s ability to respond.

Flachner said in a statement that Anywhere’s presence as a leader in data usage and application will help its ability to deliver consumer-centric technology experiences.

“Anywhere is truly invested in harnessing the power of technology to achieve exceptional results, bringing together consumers, real estate professionals and developers,” Flachner said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to integrate the RealScout platform with the Anywhere ecosystem. It’s all about enabling choice, flexibility, and customized solutions for home buying and selling.”

RealScout won The 2022 FWD Innovation Summit, Anywhere’s (then-Realogy) industry-wide technology challenge.

