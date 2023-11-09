The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Expand your knowledge with Inman Access, offering a library of easy-to-digest classes across a variety of categories. This week, we’re highlighting the importance of persistence and how following up with clients can make a world of difference for your business.

Discover the pulse of the future as Phil Stringer, CEO and founder of The AI Agent Academy, dives deep into the trends reshaping industries. From breakthrough technologies to innovative strategies, this presentation is your front-row seat to the next wave of business evolution. Not only does Stringer guide us through new tools to implement in 2024, his free resource is available for download here.

Dive into the conversation and watch the full video above with Inman Access. Watchable anytime and on any device, Inman Access provides a library of content designed to expand your knowledge as a real estate professional.

Join Inman Access today