Delroy Gill doesn’t just sell homes — he builds relationships. Born and raised in London, England, he understands complex transactions and international relocation and brings world-class service and out-of-the-box thinking to every detail of real estate transactions.

Gill took a brief break from selling multi-million-dollar homes in Denver’s top neighborhoods to discuss his career at Sotheby’s International Realty.

What drew you to a career in luxury real estate?

“What drew me to luxury real estate is very much tied to my early years in the United Kingdom. There’s a uniquely British way of connecting craftsmanship, heritage and history. My first-hand experience there really made me understand how this level of connecting could elevate your taste levels and understanding of the luxury space.

While this appreciation for heightened taste corresponded with my upbringing, I still had to relearn it for the Denver market. So, for years, I focused on meeting new people and worked my way from traditional real estate into the luxury space.”

Can you describe your experience working with the tools and platforms offered by Sotheby’s International Realty?

“The day I walked into the Sotheby’s International Realty office for the first time, I felt like I belonged. It was like this light bulb went off. Why wasn’t I here sooner if I wanted to work in luxury real estate? Because everyone had that same thirst for understanding, learning, and growing — not to mention the sharing and collaboration I had been looking for during my prior career.

To that end, one of the biggest tools that I lean into is the unrivaled global network of Sotheby’s International Realty. Anywhere I go, I stop by a Sotheby’s International Realty office — it’s second nature to me at this point. If I’m going anywhere in the world, I make sure to check out some real estate and meet some agents. There’s always something to learn because everyone conducts their business differently.

Even when my clients from Denver travel, they’ll see a Sotheby’s International Realty office and send me a picture. That’s how powerful the brand is.”

Can you provide an overview of how you integrate an ethos of excellence in customer service into your daily real estate practices?

“Our team has three core values — service, innovation, and excellence. That’s very much aligned with what Sotheby’s International Realty brings to the table.

So, that internal trust is there when we hand over a client from here in Denver to somebody in an entirely different state or country. We know what level of service to expect from that agent and vice versa. We integrate that into our business because we want to maintain the standard that Sotheby’s International Realty has set — or even try to exceed it.”

What role has technology played in your success as a luxury real estate agent? Are there specific tech tools or platforms you’ve utilized to streamline your workflow or improve client interactions?

“Right now, AI is massive. We use it to generate real estate photos for creative marketing purposes to get engagement from our clients. Those photos often resonate with them and get a conversation going.

We’re also big on systems and data. If we send out an email campaign or social media post, we want to know what image, video, or link people are actually clicking on. For example, I could ask an AI program to show me the top five amenities homeowners are looking for right now, and then we send them out to clients. Then, the two that are being clicked on the most give me the information I need to pass over to my developers. Now, I can tell them, ‘These are the top two amenities that every single homeowner was interested in. You may want to consider adding this to your new construction build.’”

You recently received a National Association of Real Estate Brokers award as the number one Black real estate agent in America for sales volume — what does this recognition mean to you?

“It was definitely very humbling. As I mentioned, I’m from London, so to come to another country, work and break into the market and meet new people, and then be recognized as a number one agent — it’s an achievement, and I’m super thankful.

It’s proof that with hard work and action, anything is possible. Hopefully, I win number one again next year, but I want to get closer to the people who are $1 billion in sales — and I want to keep blazing a trail and raising the bar higher for all of us.”

