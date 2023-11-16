Melanie Klein and Emily Bossert share an actionable plan to help you get in touch with a spirit of gratitude and cultivate it in your everyday life and in your real estate business.

Do you have a gratitude practice? Have you ever considered the ways in which gratitude can have a profound impact on your real estate career (and your life)?

The American Psychological Association defines gratitude as a sense of happiness and thankfulness. Gratitude is the state of being appreciative and seeing all of the good in your life.

Becoming aware of the ways in which we experience and receive goodness in our lives allows us to feel and express gratitude. Not only does this allow us to feel good, but it also allows us to share that goodness by doing good.

Specific to our real estate careers, the practice of gratitude reinforces your client relationships and increases your opportunities in real estate. In short, gratitude is a powerful tool that can propel your personal and professional life to new heights.

The science of gratitude

Research shows gratitude positively impacts our overall wellness and health. Positive psychologist, Martin Seligman, indicates that gratitude is a crucial element in overall social and emotional well-being, and the Greater Good Science Center states gratitude is the “social glue” in creating and sustaining healthy relationships. Inc. Magazine listed the 14 scientifically proven ways gratitude contributes to your overall success from avoiding burnout to increased achievement and engagement,

What’s most important here is the understanding that gratitude isn’t a simple platitude or an empty social media trend. Gratitude is supported by science as an important variable in our overall wellness and success.

How gratitude can positively impact your well-being

Real estate is a fast-paced and demanding industry often marked by uncertainties. To create long-term, sustainable success, it’s imperative that you understand how to regulate stress to stay at the top of your game. Gratitude practices bolster our ability to embody and express gratitude, all contributing to greater overall wellness, including improved sleep, better social relationships, better communication, boosted immunity and deepened resilience.

Cultivating a gratitude mindset can be your foundation so that you maintain a positive outlook, emotional stability, and resilience during difficult or stressful times. Have you ever noticed that potential clients and clients are drawn toward those agents who embody genuine positivity?

This is one of many reasons it’s valuable to invest time and energy into the practice and expression of genuine gratitude.

The importance of gratitude in the real estate industry

We know that, without a doubt, in the real estate industry, relationships are everything. Your success can be determined based on the level of trust, reliance, integrity, and obligation you build with your potential clients, clients, vendors, partners, staff members, and fellow agents.

Gratitude plays an instrumental role in nurturing your connections. When someone in your life feels valued, understood, and appreciated, they will be more likely to refer others to you and stay clients for life. As a quality agent, we know gratitude is beneficial and also is part of our integrity.

The long-term benefits of gratitude for your future

The ability to harness the power of gratitude and make it a habit in your personal and professional life will offer you long-term benefits. When the gratitude practice becomes part of your daily life and part of your professional practice, you will see that the effect is much greater than just the present moment.

Gratitude in the moment is incredible, and so is allowing gratitude to shape your future. In real estate, consider the power of gratitude and how it allows you to lay the groundwork for a long-term, thriving business. When you focus on building strong relationships with your potential clients and clients, your reputation as someone who sincerely cares about clients will grow, and this will lead to repeat business and clients who recommend you over and over and over again.

Dare we say gratitude is the strategic investment you are looking for to build your future success and well-being?

Gratitude as a state of being

Gratitude is a radical state of being. When gratitude becomes your state of being, it fundamentally transforms how you think and perceive the world around you.

When gratitude is your state, it shines through your presence and elevates your life and the lives of those around you.

Here are some of the benefits of living in a state of gratitude:

Helps you focus on what you have instead of what you are lacking

Builds up resilience

Allows you to believe in positive outcomes

Reduces stress

Enables deeper connections and friendships

Helps you live in a state of presence

Allows you to conceptualize your long-term vision

A simple and potent way to practice consistent gratitude

special notebook or journal dedicated to your gratitude practice. Select adedicated to your gratitude practice. Each day, write down three or more things you’re grateful for. Make sure at least one is related to your business, and at least one is related to your personal life. Try to write down at least two or more different things from the day before. You’ll soon surprise yourself at how much there is to be grateful for in your life and business. After writing down your gratitude list, take a pause. Use this as an opportunity to feel the gratitude in your heart, your body and beyond your intellect. Finally, make a commitment to share your gratitude in at least one way during the day.

Bonus: If you’d like to deepen the practice, take time to reflect and write about how sharing your gratitude has multiplied the experience for you each day. Journal and track how this consistent practice begins to change your moods, your relationships, and your business for the better over time.

In conclusion, gratitude stands as a powerful force and a mindset transformer that has the potential to change every facet of your life. Gratitude is a consistent practice, and when you fully embrace it, you will see immediate benefits.

So as you step back into the world of real estate, consider the power of gratitude. Your journey is not just about transactions and average sales prices, it’s about meaningful connections, helping people build memories, and creating dreams. When you embrace gratitude, you will feel how every moment unfolds into a life of meaning and fulfillment.

Melanie C. Klein, M.A. and Emily Bossert are two highly sought-after coaches known for empowering individuals and teams to achieve their full potential and success. Melanie has written and contributed to over 9 books on empowerment, personal transformation, and cultivating resilience. Emily is a highly regarded real estate Sales Manager and co-hosts The 6AMers. Together, they co-coach a 90-day group coaching program offering over 52 years experience at the intersection of mindfulness, embodiment, conscious leadership and entrepreneurship