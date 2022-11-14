This is the time of year when you need to reach out to those who’ve been on your mind and who’ve contributed to your success. Here you’ll find reasons to write along with templates to use so you’re never at a loss for what to say.

When we think about Thanksgiving, we often think about what we’re thankful for — the people, places and things that make life worth living. We may express our gratitude around the table on Thanksgiving Day, or we might express it directly to friends and family.

If you want to make an impression on your sphere of influence and make some deep-down connections, reach out and say “thank you” to the people who’ve meant the most to you over the past year, over the course of your career, or just in general. Here’s what to say and who to say it to this Thanksgiving.

The basic 5-step thank-you note pattern

You don’t have to write a long, complex note to express your thanks. In fact, when you’re trying to reach out to a large number of people in your database, you’ll want a fairly short, easy-to-replicate pattern for your notes.

Include the following five elements in your thank-you notes:

Greeting A thank you for a specific action or item What it meant to you or how it helped you A word about the future, like “I can’t wait to … ” or “I look forward to … ” A closing and signature

Having a pattern like this helps to make it easier and faster for you to create your notes, almost allowing you to “automate” your writing, in a sense.

Now, let’s plug in this pattern to specific types of recipients.

7 thank-you note templates you need in your life

Here are a few templates you will find handy as you express your gratitude to those who have impacted your business.

1. Thank you for being a client

One group of thank-you notes to send is to current and former clients, thanking them for putting their trust in you.

Dear [Client name],

As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, I wanted to thank you for the opportunity to work with you on your real estate [purchase / sale]. It means the world to me to have the trust of clients like you and the opportunity to assist you in [your move to the area / the marketing and sale of your home]. [I look forward to / It was a pleasure] helping you get to the closing table — and helping you make your real estate dreams a reality.

Happy Thanksgiving!

[Your name]

2. Thank you for a specific action

Next, you’ll want to send some thank-you notes to those who have done you a specific favor or service this year.

For example, maybe someone made a game-changing introduction that ended up revolutionizing the way you do business. Maybe a friend sent you a book that made a huge difference in your thinking. Let them know you appreciate them and their thoughtfulness.

So remembering the formula:

[Name] —

This is the time of year to give thanks, and I wanted to thank you for your kindness and generosity in [outline the specific action]. [What their action did for you.] [What you’d like to do in return.]

[Closing]

Thus, we could have a note like this:

Jimmy —

This is the time of year to give thanks, and I wanted to thank you for your kindness and generosity in sending along a copy of your latest book. I found the insights incredibly helpful as I shifted my business this year, and it really made a difference in the way I thought about financial planning. I’d love the opportunity to take you to lunch and hear more about your writing process.

Best,

Rosalyn

3. Thank you for being a referrer

Another category of notes will be sent to your referral partners.

Dear [Referrer’s name],

At this time of year, it’s a joy to reach out to those who make every day special and say thank you. That’s why I wanted to thank you personally for referring your [friend / family member] [client’s name] to me so that I could help with their home [sale / purchase]. It has been a pleasure helping them [offer some details about the transaction], and I appreciate the confidence you placed in me.

Happy Thanksgiving,

[Your name]

4. Thank you for being a vendor partner

You’ll also want to send notes to vendors you work with regularly.

[Name] —

As we head into the holiday season, it’s a great time to reach out and connect with people like you who are so essential to the success I’ve enjoyed this year. Thank you for [some specifics about the service thy provide and how it has helped]. I look forward to doing more business together in 2023!

Happy Thanksgiving!

[Your name]

5. Thank you for being a great colleague

Another often overlooked group of thank-you note recipients is those with whom you’ve worked over the past year. These could include all of the agents who’ve been on the other side of transactions from you, those with whom you’ve co-listed properties, and anyone else with whom you’ve done deals.

Dear [Colleague’s name],

Someone very wise once said, “No one accomplishes anything alone,” and that is so true in real estate. It has been a pleasure to work with you this year [specific way that you worked together]. I can’t wait for the opportunity to work with you again in the future!

Have a wonderful holiday season!

[Your name]

6. Thank you for being part of my professional network

Next, you’ll want to reach out and express gratitude to those who are part of your professional network in some way. These could include freelancers, support staff, mentors, consultants and others with whom you work.

Dear [Name],

When I’m counting my blessings this time of year, my thoughts inevitably turn to you and all that you have meant to me and to my business this year. [Something specific about what they have done for you]. I hope that you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and I look forward to the opportunity to continue working with you in 2023!

All the best,

[Your name]

7. Thank-you note to accompany a gift

Whether you’re sending pies or some other type of gift this Thanksgiving, you’ll want a brief handwritten note to accompany it. This might be a great opportunity to go for a punny note that’s sure to generate laughs or a brief and sincere expression of gratitude.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Gobble ’til you wobble, and enjoy every minute of this Thanksgiving!

Leftovers are for quitters! Have a great Thanksgiving!

Hey there, Pumpkin! I appreciate you!

Any way you slice it, I’m grateful for you!

When I think of the folks I’m thankful for this year, I’ll be thinking of you.

May the warmth of the holidays fill your new home this Thanksgiving. Thank you for the opportunity to be part of your life.

Sending warm wishes and gratitude from my home to yours.

Ultimately, it’s the sincerity of your thoughts that will make your message memorable and meaningful. Use these templates as a jumping-off point, and add in specifics to let the recipient know that they’re on your mind and in your heart.