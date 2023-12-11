The 2023 housing market hasn’t been easy to navigate, but some agents have found ways to thrive anyway. Their secret: Relying more on their mindset (which they can control) than on the market (which is beyond their control).

In this game-changing episode of Keepin’ It Real, Nick gleans tips and advice from real estate coaching icons Brian Buffini and Jared James.

The three leaders discuss market unpredictability, the importance of adaptability and the strategies that help agents position themselves for continued production in any conditions.