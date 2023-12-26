There is so much “advice” floating around social media and the internet from gurus, influencers and (mostly) retired millionaires, not to mention pay-to-play and AI-generated content. It can be overwhelming to suss out what you’re actually looking for.

Ever wonder where the advice on Inman comes from? Part of the magic at Inman — from the pages to the stages — is our community of seasoned veterans, who’ve been there, done that, and are willing to share what they learned along the way.

In addition to our award-winning trained journalists, here at Inman, we have a contributor program, in which 1,000+ real estate professionals have lent their advice, insight and secrets — because they want to make the industry better.

At the end of each year, we have a tradition of celebrating the top “service” stories, referring to service journalism, which are those solution-oriented helpful hints, how-tos and listicles geared toward making you more productive, efficient or better at your job.

From ChatGPT to commission conversations to content creation, here are the top advice stories, ranked by highest readership, from 2023.

Using ChatGPT? Here are 40 game-changing prompts to try today

ChatGPT brings opportunities that typically only come a few times during a career. Jimmy Burgess shows you how to take advantage of this amazing tool, and help your business grow.

The secret is out! 23 ways Realtors can use ChatGPT

The agents who utilize this technology will become more efficient and productive, freeing up time for building the relationships needed to grow their businesses.

This 22-year-old agent did $16M in Year 1. Here’s how he did it

Jimmy Burgess sits down with Noah Escobar, a 22-year-old real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida closed and contracted over $16 million in sales volume in his first full calendar year as an agent.

10 no-upfront-cost lead sources for real estate agents

If you’re looking for a way to keep your upfront costs down but still have a steady flow of leads coming into your business, Jimmy Burgess has put together a list of services to explore. 

23 video content ideas every agent should be making right now

Whether you’re looking to advance your video-making game or making your debut, these 23 video content suggestions from Jimmy Burgess will enhance your reach, solidify your reputation as a local expert and ignite your creativity.

23 ways to turn one listing into many, many more

Jimmy Burgess shares how to take one listing and turn it into multiple deals by making the most of unique opportunities to market not only the listing but yourself as well.  

7 reasons agents are failing (and how to avoid their mistakes)

The current real estate market separates the best from the rest. Jimmy Burgess shares how to avoid the biggest mistakes agents are making right now.

7 massive mistakes most real estate agents are making right now

The best way to learn is from the mistakes of others, and right now, many agents are making critical mistakes that are leading to business destruction, writes Jimmy Burgess. Here’s how you can avoid their mistakes and fill in the holes they’re creating when committing these errors.  

58 questions agents should be asking about commission lawsuits

Broker Cara Ameer helps you think through the implications of the current bombshell commission lawsuits and what they may mean for your business.

What agents need to talk about when they talk about commissions

Now that Anywhere has announced a deal on the bombshell commission lawsuits, it’s time to take a look at the way you communicate with buyer clients moving forward. Trainer and author Bernice Ross offers a step by step guide to make sure you’ve got your bases covered.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×