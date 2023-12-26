There is so much “advice” floating around social media and the internet from gurus, influencers and (mostly) retired millionaires, not to mention pay-to-play and AI-generated content. It can be overwhelming to suss out what you’re actually looking for.

Ever wonder where the advice on Inman comes from? Part of the magic at Inman — from the pages to the stages — is our community of seasoned veterans, who’ve been there, done that, and are willing to share what they learned along the way.

In addition to our award-winning trained journalists, here at Inman, we have a contributor program, in which 1,000+ real estate professionals have lent their advice, insight and secrets — because they want to make the industry better.

At the end of each year, we have a tradition of celebrating the top “service” stories, referring to service journalism, which are those solution-oriented helpful hints, how-tos and listicles geared toward making you more productive, efficient or better at your job.

From ChatGPT to commission conversations to content creation, here are the top advice stories, ranked by highest readership, from 2023.

ChatGPT brings opportunities that typically only come a few times during a career. Jimmy Burgess shows you how to take advantage of this amazing tool, and help your business grow.

The agents who utilize this technology will become more efficient and productive, freeing up time for building the relationships needed to grow their businesses.

Jimmy Burgess sits down with Noah Escobar, a 22-year-old real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida closed and contracted over $16 million in sales volume in his first full calendar year as an agent.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your upfront costs down but still have a steady flow of leads coming into your business, Jimmy Burgess has put together a list of services to explore.

Whether you’re looking to advance your video-making game or making your debut, these 23 video content suggestions from Jimmy Burgess will enhance your reach, solidify your reputation as a local expert and ignite your creativity.

Jimmy Burgess shares how to take one listing and turn it into multiple deals by making the most of unique opportunities to market not only the listing but yourself as well.

The current real estate market separates the best from the rest. Jimmy Burgess shares how to avoid the biggest mistakes agents are making right now.

The best way to learn is from the mistakes of others, and right now, many agents are making critical mistakes that are leading to business destruction, writes Jimmy Burgess. Here’s how you can avoid their mistakes and fill in the holes they’re creating when committing these errors.

Broker Cara Ameer helps you think through the implications of the current bombshell commission lawsuits and what they may mean for your business.

Now that Anywhere has announced a deal on the bombshell commission lawsuits, it’s time to take a look at the way you communicate with buyer clients moving forward. Trainer and author Bernice Ross offers a step by step guide to make sure you’ve got your bases covered.