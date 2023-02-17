In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

ChatGPT is a revolutionary tool for business and especially for real estate agents. If you haven’t tried it yet, find it on the web, set up your free account (for the time being at least), and be prepared to have your mind blown.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) bot created by OpenAI to provide responses to questions in a conversational way like you would expect when communicating with another human. It was introduced and made available to the public in November of 2022.

Unlike a Google search that provides you with articles or content related to your search criteria, ChatGPT answers your questions or provides what you asked for, immediately and in a personal communication style that is easy to understand or apply.

Think of it as your personal copywriter, virtual assistant or creative director all on one site. Although it may take you a few attempts to get in, due to the overwhelming popularity of the technology and a lack of capacity for users, you can set your account up here. Many are getting a notice they are full, but after a number of attempts many are getting registered.

This article just scratches the surface, but it covers 23 ways real estate agents can utilize this amazing new technology in their businesses today.

These ideas are presented in three categories including social media, listing marketing and general real estate marketing.

Social media

One of the biggest excuses for not posting on social media is a lack of ideas for content. ChatGPT eliminates that excuse. Although I use the number 10 for many of the ideas below, you could choose any number.

1. Give me 10 Instagram posts for a Realtor in [your city]

Instagram is one of the most widely used platforms by real estate agents. As with all social media, consistent content that provides value is key. Asking ChatGPT to provide you with Instagram post ideas is a great way to eradicate content creation blocks and start generating the content your audience wants.

2. Give me 10 Facebook posts for a Realtor in [your city]

Although Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta and there are some similarities, there are subtle differences in the content that does well on each platform. Once ChatGPT provides you with a post, there are several ways to personalize the content to you as well.

Would you like the post it provided to be shorter, longer, funnier or more professional? Simply ask it to make these posts (whatever you want them to be from the list above or others you think of) and immediately it will adapt the posts to your request.

Another way to enhance the posts is asking it to update the posts it provided with a question to increase engagement. By asking it to provide multiple ideas, you will quickly have a content calendar full of engaging posts.

3. Give me 10 TikTok post ideas for a Realtor in [your city]

TikTok also has a different audience, so effective content on TikTok will be different from other platforms. If you’re looking to bridge the creative gap from where you are to TikTok, ChatGPT is a helpful place to start.

4. Give me 10 LinkedIn articles for a Realtor in [your city]

Articles have always done extremely well on LinkedIn. The incredible copywriting skills of ChatGPT have made written content creation only limited by the requests we make of the technology.

You can ask ChatGPT to write about specific topics like the ones included later in this article, specify word count such as 1,000 words, and also ask it to draft the articles in any style you choose. Utilizing ChatGPT for writing local article content for LinkedIn is an effective way to increase your connections and your value as a resource on the platform.

5. Give me 10 video content ideas for a Realtor in [your city]

Video content is king. ChatGPT makes it easy to generate ideas and scripts if you ever find yourself wondering what your next video should be about. We will get into more specific video ideas later, but the ability to ask it to not only provide ideas, but scripts is a game-changer.

6. Give me 10 blog post ideas for a Realtor in [your city]

Writing blog posts has been time-consuming and tedious for most in the past. That problem has been solved. Utilizing ChatGPT as a copywriting resource makes dreading writing blog posts a headache of the past.

Listing Marketing

7. Write an MLS description for [your new listing]

The process of writing an MLS description has long been a challenge for many agents. ChatGPT makes it easy to have flawless descriptions. Simply ask it to write an MLS description of the home located at [address] with [whatever amenities and features it has] located near [whatever it is near that is notable] for [however many words your MLS accepts on descriptions].

Want it to sound more professional, more luxurious or with more of a coastal vibe? Simply ask ChatGPT to adjust it to your desired writing style.

8. Rewrite an MLS description for [your existing listing]

Listings that have been on the market for a while often need a refresh to relaunch the marketing of the listing. Asking ChatGPT to rewrite your existing MLS descriptions is a great place to start. The ones I’ve tested came back with new, fresh descriptions that helped.

9. Write a Facebook post for [your new or existing listing]

Looking to promote your listing on Facebook, but not sure what to post? Simply ask ChatGPT to convert the description you had it write for the MLS into a Facebook post. Add some photos and you’re ready to go.

10. Write an Instagram Post for [your new or existing listing]

An Instagram post with a photo is an easy way to promote your listings. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, stated they will be looking to make photos more of a focus on the platform in 2023. That makes now the perfect time to promote your listing photos with a detailed description on Instagram.

11. Create a TikTok video script for [your new or existing listing]

Creativity is key on TikTok and listing promotion can be difficult to envision. Utilizing ChatGPT will help bring clarity and ideas.

12. Write an email for my database promoting [your new or existing listing]

Your database may very well have the buyer or know the buyer of your listing. By having ChatGPT prepare an email promoting your listing to your database, you make sure all opportunities to double-side your listing are covered.

13. Write a script for a video promoting [your new or existing listing]

If video promotion for your listing is the goal, ask ChatGPT to prepare a video script. The visuals of the video and scripting by ChatGPT might be just what your listing needs to find the ideal buyer.

14. Give me 20 creative ways to market a real estate listing

This is a great way to uncover creative marketing ideas and to develop a marketing plan for the listing. This list and the activities provided also make a great marketing plan to share at listing appointments.

15. Write a description inviting people to an open house

These descriptions could be used for a flyer, social media post or email to your database. The key is to let ChatGPT do all the heavy lifting.

General Real Estate Marketing

16. Write a video script for the topic ‘5 Reasons People Love Living in [Your City]’

YouTube provides the perfect place to park searchable video content that can help potential clients find you organically. Recording and posting videos that potential buyers and sellers will want to watch is a strategic way to make a positive first impression or to drive home your value as an agent.

People considering moving to an area are looking for content about the area, and this is a helpful way to give them what they want.

17. Shorten the video script to an Instagram Reel, TikTok, or YouTube Short

Once the script for the video mentioned above is done, ask ChatGPT to shorten the video to a script for an Instagram Reel, TikTok, or YouTube Short. This is an effective way to compound your desirable content for buyers and sellers.

18. Write a video script or blog post on the topic ‘5 Reasons Now Is a Great Time to Buy a Home in [Your City]’

One of the biggest questions buyers have right now is whether now is a good time to buy or whether they should wait. If you have trouble answering this question, ask ChatGPT to do it for you in the form of a video script or blog post.

19. Write a video script or blog post on the topic ‘Top 5 Restaurants for Date Night in [Your City]’

Our content shouldn’t be completely about real estate. We should mix in lifestyle and local knowledge content as well. Highlighting local restaurants is a creative way to help them increase the awareness of their businesses and for you to be seen as the resource for all things in your community.

20. Write a video script or blog post on the topic ‘How Interest Rates Affect the Real Estate Market’

Most agents are being asked about interest rates. Your ability to communicate clearly how rates affect the real estate market is a great way to set yourself apart as a professional.

21. Write a video script or blog post, on the topic ‘Your Home Didn’t Sell, What to Do Now?’

Specifically targeted content in the form of videos, blog posts, or emails to homeowners with expired listings allows you to take advantage of one of the biggest opportunities in the market right now.

22. Give me 20 creative ways for a Realtor to show appreciation for real estate clients

Showing your past clients, referral partners, or sphere of influence appreciation is one of the best ways to ensure future success. If you’ve been trying to think of creative ways to say thank you, let ChatGPT help.

23. Give me 20 ways to creatively market myself as a Realtor

We all know we should be marketing ourselves and our businesses more, but how? Asking ChatGPT to provide you with 20 creative ideas on marketing yourself is a helpful way to get your creative juices flowing.

Whether this is your first time hearing about ChatGPT or you’ve been aware of it for months, what will you do with this knowledge? The agents who utilize this technology will become more efficient and productive, freeing time up in their schedules for building the relationships needed to grow their businesses.