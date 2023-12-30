The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

If you truly want to have your best year ever in 2024, writes Jimmy Burgess, develop your plan of action and execute on your plan. Here’s his blueprint for the new year.

The nation’s second-biggest title insurer issues a terse statement saying it’s taken some systems offline. Ransomware group Blackcat has infiltrated more than 1,000 computer networks.

The Dec. 20 cybersecurity incident has derailed closings and generated complaints about the lack of communication since the company took some systems offline.

According to coach Darryl Davis, although its intentions were good, the unintended consequences of the Clear Cooperation Policy may make it more trouble than it’s worth.

According to founder and CEO of 1 Percent Lists, Grant Clayton, it’s time for the real estate industry to stop arguing about what’s best for agents and start asking what’s best for clients.