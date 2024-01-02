The share of U.S. homebuyers looking to move to a different city declined for the third straight month in November, according to a new report from Redfin.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

The share of homebuyers looking to relocate continued to drop off in November as the pandemic relocation frenzy slows, according to a new report.

The report, released last week by Redfin, found that the share of U.S. homebuyers looking to move to a different city declined for the third straight month in November to 23.9 percent, the lowest share recorded in a year and a half.

It’s also down just a drop from the levels recorded in November 2022, when 24.1 percent of homebuyers were looking to relocate. While that decrease of 0.2 percent is small, it’s the first annual decrease in Redfin’s records, according to the report.

The share of homebuyers looking to relocate decreased throughout 2023 as overall homebuying activity decreased due to the prohibitively expensive cost of mortgage loans. That, combined with a severe shortage of housing inventory, made 2023 the least affordable year for housing on record, according to Redfin.

There were 4 percent fewer Redfin users looking to move to a new city in November than compared to a year earlier and 3 percent fewer users searching for a new home within their current metropolitan area, according to the report.

The cost of buying a home isn’t the only reason fewer people are looking to change cities. There is less flexibility to work remotely as employers call workers back to the office, with remote work being the catalyst for much of the pandemic relocation frenzy. This has considerably slowed the flow of migrants to popular relocation destinations like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.

Additionally, the cost of housing in those popular relocation destinations has increased at an even faster rate than the coastal metros most people were relocating from, making the savings less compelling than they would have been at the onset of the pandemic.

The migration rate still remains above pre-pandemic levels of about 19 percent, however, as some buyers still seek out more affordable locales. All 10 of the top migration destinations in November had lower prices than the most common origin of buyers moving in, according to the report, with Sacramento topping the list and attracting relocators from nearby San Francisco.

Sacramento was followed by Las Vegas, which mostly drew people From Los Angeles, and North Port-Sarasota, Florida, was most popular among New Yorkers.

Among the top 10 cities people are leaving, Los Angeles topped the list for the first time in November with an outflow of 26,100. It was followed by San Francisco with its outflow of 25,400 and New York City with 24,900.

Email Ben Verde

Redfin
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×