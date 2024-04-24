Two years after taking the helm, California Association of Realtors CEO John Sebree has stepped down from his post. His resignation went into effect immediately, with C.A.R. subsidiary Real Estate Business Services (REBS) CEO Debra Ferrier taking over as interim CEO as the Association launches a nationwide search for a new leader.

“On behalf of C.A.R.’s leadership team and the Board of Directors, I’d like to thank John for his contributions and service as CEO and State Secretary for our organization. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” C.A.R. President Melanie Barker said in a written statement on Saturday.

C.A.R. tapped Sebree to lead the Association after longtime CEO Joel Singer retired in early 2022.

Before his tenure at C.A.R., Sebree served as the CEO of Missouri Realtors and the senior vice president of public policy of Florida Realtors. He also spent 13 years with the National Association of Realtors’ Government Affairs division as a senior legislative representative, drawing on his two years of experience as a staffer for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs to advocate for Realtor-friendly public policies in eight states.

His deep political and Association experience was the deciding factor in Sebree’s appointment to C.A.R., according to previous statements by Singer and then-president Otto Catrina.

“John brings experience, inspiration and a forward-thinking perspective that will position C.A.R. membership for success in an always evolving environment,” Singer told Inman in 2022. “I have great confidence in John’s and our leadership team’s abilities to guide the organization forward and be staunch advocates for C.A.R.’s policy positions.”

During Sebree’s term, Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit sponsored by C.A.R., secured several policy wins aimed at improving affordability and housing options for Californians. The Association also pushed for bills raising capital gains exclusions, increasing funding for down payment assistance programs, and protecting homeowners’ access to proper insurance coverage as insurers began leaving the state amid several banner wildfire years.

Sebree didn’t provide a statement about his departure, which was, according to C.A.R.’s announcement, due to his desire “to pursue other opportunities.”

His social media accounts have been flooded with comments, which include a litany of well-wishes and a few pleas for details about his next steps.

“I’ll say to you what I said to some other folks this year, You’re a hell of a leader guy,” LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance founder and CEO Ryan Weyandt said on Facebook. “I am proud to be friends with you, I am proud to be professional colleagues with you, and I am proud to recommend you for any damn role good enough to have you.”

C.A.R. restricted commenting on their Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) posts announcing Sebree’s departure and introducing Ferrier as the interim CEO.

As for what’s next for C.A.R., Ferrier said she’s excited to serve as interim CEO after 37 years with the Association as a vice president and assistant general counsel, general counsel and CEO of subsidiary Real Estate Business Services (REBS).

Ferrier is stepping into the interim seat during a time of great change for the industry, including news that the judge presiding over Sitzer | Burnett has given preliminary approval for NAR’s buyer-broker commission lawsuit settlement terms, which include paying $418 million in damages and sweeping changes to buyer-broker commission negotiations and representation agreements.

The final approval hearing will happen in November; however, industry leaders still expect changes to NAR’s participation rule to happen this summer.

“It is both humbling and exciting to be asked to step in and lead an organization I’ve been a part of for so many years,” Ferrier said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with our leadership team, the Board, and the staff at C.A.R. in the months ahead during what is a very challenging time in our industry.”

“I am confident that, together, we will navigate through the current environment and be even better positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead for our members, the industry and our organization,” she added.

