The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

5 things your broker is too nice to tell you, but you need to hear

You may not want to hear the truth, writes Jimmy Burgess, but you need to hear it if you want to make big improvements in your performance. Here are the five things you need to get real about.

A Maryland homeowner just filed yet another commission lawsuit

The case is the latest of numerous antitrust lawsuits that have emerged in the wake of the October verdict in Sitzer | Burnett. It names NAR, Compass, Redfin and others as defendants.

49% of agents sold either 1 home or none at all in the past year: CFA

Agent “glut” means part-timers are now the majority, leading to “widespread incompetence and pressure to maintain high commission rates,” according to the Consumer Federation of America.

What the biggest names in real estate really thought of 2023

Fourteen of the real estate industry’s biggest leaders shared their thoughts on rising mortgage rates, slowing sales, antitrust suits, National Association of Realtors drama, and several other headline-making stories along with their hopes for the new year. 

Meet Inman’s 2023 ‘Person of the Year’: The Small Broker-Owner

Small brokers may not get as much attention as the big guys, but they make up the majority of the real estate industry’s firms and manage to win David-and-Goliath struggles every day.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×