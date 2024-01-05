The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

You may not want to hear the truth, writes Jimmy Burgess, but you need to hear it if you want to make big improvements in your performance. Here are the five things you need to get real about.

The case is the latest of numerous antitrust lawsuits that have emerged in the wake of the October verdict in Sitzer | Burnett. It names NAR, Compass, Redfin and others as defendants.

Agent “glut” means part-timers are now the majority, leading to “widespread incompetence and pressure to maintain high commission rates,” according to the Consumer Federation of America.

Fourteen of the real estate industry’s biggest leaders shared their thoughts on rising mortgage rates, slowing sales, antitrust suits, National Association of Realtors drama, and several other headline-making stories along with their hopes for the new year.

Small brokers may not get as much attention as the big guys, but they make up the majority of the real estate industry’s firms and manage to win David-and-Goliath struggles every day.