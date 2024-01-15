AI continues to be one of the most widely covered tech innovations on the market today and as the fear once associated with AI wanes, an eagerness to lean in and understand how to maximize its potential has emerged.

In 2024, forward-thinking real estate professionals are wise to spend time learning how to better leverage the AI tools they’ve invested in and/or identify opportunities to apply practical applications of AI to alleviate the time-consuming processes bogging agents down. Armed with the right tech tools, real estate professionals are empowered to focus on the essential human elements critical for success in real estate today.

While it may be overwhelming to consider how to incorporate AI into your tech stack or better maximize your current investments, here are my top three tips on how to leverage AI, help boost agent productivity in the new year and grow a successful business underpinned by innovative technology:

Chatbots deliver sales-ready leads to boost conversion — AI-powered chatbots are becoming increasingly sophisticated, allowing agents the ability to provide instant responses to client inquiries. From handling routine questions to scheduling appointments to assisting in property searches based on client preferences, chatbots free up agents to focus on more complex tasks that require human intuition and expertise. To optimize the chatbot’s interactions, it will be important to regularly review its conversations to coach the AI. In doing so, your chatbot will be better equipped to deliver the high-quality interactions needed to arm agents with sales-ready leads and boost conversion rates. Automate marketing content and campaign creation — AI has become more efficient over the years with the ability to automate traditionally time-consuming tasks for Realtors. These innovations aim to streamline the analysis of client data and behavior, facilitating the creation of highly targeted, personalized marketing content, including emails, blogs, websites, social media and more. This level of customization not only increases the effectiveness of marketing efforts but ensures that agents are allocating resources efficiently to reach the most relevant audiences. In addition, by relying on AI to automate processes, workflows and drip campaigns, agents can rest easy knowing their database is being nurtured and mined for new opportunities to fuel the pipeline while they focus on immediate revenue-generating activities. Streamline social media to create consistency and build brand awareness — Social media continues to be one of the most effective lead gen strategies, and yet the burden of consistent content development plagues already time-strapped agents. Relying on AI to help generate engaging social content automatically, agents can focus their time and energy on the essential in person activities required to effectively nurture and convert leads. Investigate whether your AI tools can integrate existing content from your listings, website or blogs into your social feed, schedule posts in advance to ensure consistency and/or deliver lead engagement metrics to fuel customized lead nurturing campaigns. By automating the development of social content, you are better positioned to help agents effectively build brand awareness and nurture their sphere of influence.

AI is here to stay and has proven to be a game changer in helping agents and brokerages stay competitive. From automating routine tasks to delivering data-driven insights, AI is reshaping the way real estate agents operate. By embracing these innovations, agents can enhance their efficiency, deliver exceptional client experiences, and position themselves at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry. The future of real estate is undeniably intertwined with the capabilities of AI, and those who harness its power will lead the way into a new era of success and growth.

Lofty is an AI-powered platform helping real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. To learn more about our award-winning technology designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement, visit us at lofty.com and see how we’re empowering agents to spend more time building relationships and their business.