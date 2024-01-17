Baruh works in New York City and brings with him three other agents and one administrator. His move comes as brokerages compete intensely for top talent.

In the latest of a string of recruiting victories, Compass announced Wednesday that it has signed up Randy Baruh and his four-person team.

Baruh is based in New York City and works with listings in Manhattan and Brooklyn. According to a statement from Compass, Baruh and his team focus on luxury properties. New York Magazine also listed Baruh among the city’s top real estate social media influencers, with Compass’ statement adding that a successful video campaign helped Baruh sell the most expensive property ever in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Boerum Hill.

In addition to Baruh himself, agents Hailey Kissee, Kati Teilore and Giovanna Miller are also making the move from Corcoran to Compass. The Randy Baruh Team’s director of operations, Christine Calvo, will move as well. The statement describes the group as “one of Corcoran’s top real estate teams.”

In the statement, Baruh pointed to Compass’ technology as a motivating factor behind the move.

“The Compass agent platform allows us both more time offline to connect with our network of clients, and for our listings to reach more people, and to stand out in a complex and crowded marketplace,” he said.

The statement also notes that Baruh was attracted to Compass’ sense of community and the connection the company can foster between agents.

Baruh’s move to Compass comes amid fierce competition among brokerages for top talent. Though companies have always vied for agents, the market downturn of 2022 and 2023 placed greater emphasis on talented industry players who could close deals even with fewer listings and more cash-strapped consumers.

In addition to Baruh, Compass also recently re-recruited Scott Fava and Maggie Wu, both of whom also work in New York City. Both of those agents are part of a trend sometimes known as “boomeranging” in which agents return to a brokerage where they previously worked.

Gordon Golub, Compass’ Tri-State regional vice president, praised Baruh in the statement, pointing specifically to his “distinctive marketing abilities.” In a similar vein, the statement notes that Baruh recently created a “Ghoulishly Glam Home Tour,” which is “a comedic parody on The Addams Family” meant to promote one of his listings.

“We are thrilled to support his team,” Golub added in the statement, “in achieving their goals and a successful journey together at Compass.”

