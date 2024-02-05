Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

In the history of Park City real estate — a market known as a premier recreation and mountain resort destination — half of the highest-priced luxury home sales have been closed by a single team. This elite group handled the transactions for two of the top three most expensive luxury homes in their market, and also commanded the three top-priced sales of 2023 within the luxury community of Promontory Club Park City.

Such is the track record of the Frost | Lindner Team. They’ve been excelling in this business for a combined 25 years and continue to rank among the top brokers not only in Utah, but across the US. We asked Valen Lindner, co-founder and principal of the Frost | Lindner Team affiliated with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, to share the secrets of her and her team’s success.

What drew you to a career in luxury real estate?

Valen: “Early in my career, I had the privilege of working on multimedia campaigns for several renowned luxury hospitality brands. My journey into luxury real estate is deeply rooted in this passion for creating exceptional experiences and my profound appreciation for life’s finer aspects.

“My background in luxury digital sales has allowed me to merge my love for technology with my passion for delivering extraordinary experiences to my clients. I’ve always been captivated by the dynamic nature of the luxury real estate market, and I firmly believe that staying on the cutting edge of digital innovation is essential in today’s global landscape.”

Can you describe your experience working with Sotheby’s International Realty’s tools and platforms?

Valen: “One of the main reasons I chose Sotheby’s International Realty was for its exclusive access to syndicating my properties on the world’s top luxury websites. This proprietary digital feature is essential to successfully compete in Park City’s exclusive resort market.

“I closely utilize back-end digital analytics to target marketing for the right audience, ensuring my sellers achieve the highest possible sale prices. Sotheby’s International Realty’s digital tools help drive global luxury sales, empowering me to market my properties effectively, connect with high-net-worth individuals, and embrace digital innovation. These tools are invaluable — they help me excel in Utah’s luxury real estate market, while upholding our brand’s commitment to excellence.”

Can you provide an overview of how you integrate an ethos of excellence in customer service into your daily real estate practices?

Valen: “The Frost | Lindner Team’s ethos of excellence in customer service is at the core of our daily real estate practices. Our commitment to individualized and comprehensive service begins with crafting highly personalized plans for each listing. This detailed approach guarantees maximum exposure for our properties in prestigious global media publications.

“Furthermore, our close collaboration with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty’s in-house advertising agency — renowned for its award-winning digital and print media efforts — ensures that each of our properties receive professional marketing, reinforcing our dedication to providing exceptional, bespoke service to our clients.”

What role has technology played in your success as a luxury real estate agent?

Valen: “Through employing advanced tools like AI, digital advertising, social media, YouTube, geofencing, geographic targeting and demographic targeting, we deliver unparalleled services to our clientele.

“AI plays a pivotal role in informed decision-making, while YouTube serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing properties through captivating videos. Geofencing and geographic targeting precisely connect us with the right audience in optimal locations, and demographic targeting ensures a tailored approach to potential buyers. Our practice of running comprehensive reports, guided by our dedicated digital growth analyst, facilitates the identification of the most effective platforms and demographics for our campaigns.”

What advice would you give to someone thinking of building a career in luxury real estate through Sotheby’s International Realty?

Valen: “I would encourage someone to prioritize excellence in customer service, embrace ongoing training and leverage the powerful tools and resources provided by the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

“Our success has been built on delivering individualized and comprehensive service to clients, staying current with market changes through our in-house counsel, and staying at the forefront of marketing and technology trends with guidance from our award-winning, in-house advertising agency.

“Ultimately, achieving recognition and milestones in the industry — such as being among the top teams in the state and closing high-value luxury sales — will boost your confidence and establish your credibility within the luxury real estate market.”

