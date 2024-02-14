Investors in these lower-income “opportunity zones” receive tax incentives for improvements. And 2 in 5 of these neighborhoods saw a disproportionately large rise in home prices in late 2024.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Many of the nation’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods saw home prices soften in line with the national trend in the closing months of 2023 — but a surprisingly large share of them also outperformed the broader market.

The latest report comes Thursday from the data provider Attom, which tracked home sales in more than 3,000 low-income “opportunity zones” that the U.S. government has targeted for redevelopment using tax breaks and other incentives.

“This has clearly become an extended story as the zones continue to attract homebuyer interest in a very tight housing market,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “More broadly, it also shows the kind of economic strength inside Opportunity Zones that the legislation is designed to use as a springboard to attract investors.”

Part of that attractiveness to investors? Homes in these disadvantaged areas tend to sell for less to begin with. 

The median price in more than half of the nation’s opportunity zones was less than $200,000 in the fourth quarter of the year — a far cry from the U.S. median sale price of $333,000. In fact, barely 1 in 5 of these opportunity zones had a median price that was above that same national median.

But the government has also approved a series of tax incentives for investors who buy into these zones.

While many opportunity zones continued to struggle, there may be signs that some of that focus on redevelopment is paying off.

Median prices grew by at least 5 percent from the third quarter to the fourth in 38 percent of census tracts labeled an opportunity zone, compared with 33 percent of all U.S. tracts. On an annual basis, 42 percent of opportunity zones saw at least 10 percent price growth year-over-year, compared with 38 percent of neighborhoods nationwide.

Still, the performance of these areas largely continues to track with the broader real estate market ups and downs.

Nationally, the median home price declined 3.4 percent from the third quarter to the final three months of 2023, even as prices remained up 5.2 percent year over year.

About 46 percent of opportunity zones saw greater quarterly decreases than 3.4 percent, compared to 45 percent of census tracts nationwide.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×