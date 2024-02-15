Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Digital lender Better has expanded its offerings to include VA mortgages with no minimum down payment for qualified borrowers, who can use the company’s Tinman platform to see their rates and get pre-approved in minutes.

VA loans are a popular option for many military veterans, active duty service members and reservists, accounting for about 14 percent of all loan applications, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Although lenders may require down payments for some borrowers, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not.

Vishal Garg

“Better has brought the traditional mortgage into the digital era, launching our One Day Mortgage product and funding over $100 billion of fully digital mortgages,” Better founder and CEO Vishal Garg said, in a statment. “With Better’s VA Loans, we are opening the door for even more hardworking Americans who have served their country to achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

Better is offering VA mortgages nationwide to borrowers with credit scores of 620 or above, with approvals based on credit score, income, down payment and reserves. VA Funding Fees may apply, and typically range from 1.25 percent to 3.3 percent of the loan amount, depending on the down payment and how many times a borrower has used the VA program.

Better, which offers conforming, jumbo and FHA loans, has had a strategic partnership with Ally Bank since 2019, and launched a white-labeled “mortgage-as-a-service” platform with Infosys in November to power mortgages for other lenders.

In addition to mortgages, Better also offers title insurance and settlement services through its Better Settlement Services subsidiary, and home, auto and life insurance through Better Cover.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×