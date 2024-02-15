Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Digital lender Better has expanded its offerings to include VA mortgages with no minimum down payment for qualified borrowers, who can use the company’s Tinman platform to see their rates and get pre-approved in minutes.

VA loans are a popular option for many military veterans, active duty service members and reservists, accounting for about 14 percent of all loan applications, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Although lenders may require down payments for some borrowers, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not.

“Better has brought the traditional mortgage into the digital era, launching our One Day Mortgage product and funding over $100 billion of fully digital mortgages,” Better founder and CEO Vishal Garg said, in a statment. “With Better’s VA Loans, we are opening the door for even more hardworking Americans who have served their country to achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

Better is offering VA mortgages nationwide to borrowers with credit scores of 620 or above, with approvals based on credit score, income, down payment and reserves. VA Funding Fees may apply, and typically range from 1.25 percent to 3.3 percent of the loan amount, depending on the down payment and how many times a borrower has used the VA program.

Better, which offers conforming, jumbo and FHA loans, has had a strategic partnership with Ally Bank since 2019, and launched a white-labeled “mortgage-as-a-service” platform with Infosys in November to power mortgages for other lenders.

In addition to mortgages, Better also offers title insurance and settlement services through its Better Settlement Services subsidiary, and home, auto and life insurance through Better Cover.

