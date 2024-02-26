Each year, Realtor.com’s team of economists analyzes seasonal trends to determine the best time to list a home. Above-average prices and buyer demand, a fast market pace, and lower competition from other sellers make April the perfect blend for a springtime boom1. With about 75 percent of sellers contacting an agent as soon as they begin thinking about the selling process2, it’s vital to start getting in front of sellers now.

Don’t race against the clock. Instead, leverage these three actions to make sure you’re well-prepared and ready to roll into April with a steady flow of listings.

1. Know current market trends like the back of your hand

First, you must be well-versed with current market trends on a national and local level. Understanding national trends and their impact on your local market will ensure you’re equipped to navigate any seller’s needs or calm their concerns. The best place to get this data is to use Realtor.com’s Economic Research Hub. You can click into your specific area to see local market trends, review national forecasts, and equip yourself with the information you need to set your sellers up for success.

Each of these is full of rich data and insights for you to dig into to boost your expertise.

2. Give your brand’s market presence a once-over

Building trust and establishing credibility through your online brand has never been more important. In fact, sellers who worked with an agent were nearly twice as likely to report finding their agent online in 2022 than in 2018. And a whopping 60 percent of sellers used online reviews to choose the agent they partner with. You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, especially in this competitive market, so it’s crucial you get it right the first time.

One of the best ways to build consumer trust and establish credibility is to invest time in a quick audit of your market presence and the current state of your brand. Take the opportunity to update your profiles, freshen up your marketing materials and create new content. You can also update your headshot and request client testimonials to get started.

3. Arm yourself with Listing Toolkit to give you everything you need to win more listings

Unlock seamless seller connections and conquer listings with confidence with Listing Toolkit by Realtor.com. You can get ahead of the competition with:

Automated proposals sent to motivated sellers

Interactive listing presentations powered by proprietary Realtor.com data

Key insights on prospective buyers exploring similar listings

Enhanced listing visibility on the first page of search results on Realtor.com

Listing Toolkit helps agents like you win more listings and get them sold with increased visibility and deep consumer intel. Get set up for a successful springtime selling season.

Click here to learn more about Listing Toolkit.

Exclusive Inman promotion: Take 30 percent off Listing Toolkit until Mar. 15, 2024.

Discount expires Mar. 15, 2024. Discount applies to new purchases of Listing Toolkit products only. 30 percent discount is off of the standard list price in effect at time of sale.

1Sources: Realtor.com Best Time to Sell Reports, 2021-2023

2Source: Realtor.com Internal Survey

