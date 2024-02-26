Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

For Daniel Heider, Executive Vice President and Global Real Estate Advisor at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the term “game changer” is something of an understatement.

His unique vision for marketing properties quickly differentiated him in the industry—not only among his clients and peers but among prospective buyers and younger demographics. Under his leadership, the HEIDER team boasts a global audience of more than 3.9 million across their various channels, making them the most-followed real estate practice group on social media. And that’s on top of the numerous other records and accolades they’ve accrued as one of the nation’s top-producing teams.

Heider has a unique understanding of how to connect with younger buyers because, as the youngest executive vice president in his firm’s history and a recent honoree of Washington Business Journal’s “40 under 40”, he can speak as one of them.

What inspired you to launch a career in real estate?

Daniel: “Embarking on a career in luxury real estate was a natural progression for me, driven by an innate desire to play a pivotal advisory role in the lives of some of the most influential individuals on earth. I recognized the profound impact I could have by curating experiences, transcending transactions and shaping lifestyles within the real estate market.

“With an emphasis on trust, personalized service and the ability to express myself through creative marketing, my passion was fueled within this exclusive niche.”

What are some of the most important factors to keep in mind when engaging younger buyers?

Daniel: “Younger buyers, as luxury consumers, prioritize two things in particular: unique experiences and a sense of community. Our approach aligns with these preferences. We foster a feeling of belonging through connections and events they won’t get anywhere else—once you work with us, it’s as if you gain access to an exclusive club.

“Beyond traditional real estate services, we go the extra mile in numerous ways — from securing reservations at sought-after restaurants, to aiding in job placements to offering experiences that transcend the norm. Our mantra —”your home is just the start” — encapsulates our commitment to providing a lifestyle that extends beyond property transactions, catering to the distinctive attributes, habits and desires of this discerning demographic.”

How can agents make the most of social media platforms to appeal to younger buyers?

Daniel: “We concentrate on creating and deploying consistent captivating short-form video content to engage younger buyers proactively on social media platforms. Staying attuned to emerging trends and technology is key. By delivering content that resonates with today’s modern buyer, we keep their attention focused on the exceptional service our group provides and our specific listings.

“It’s our intention to be everywhere our consumer is — and we know that so much of their attention is on social media, so we are all-in on that very important front.”

How does being part of a global brand like Sotheby’s International Realty support your success in delivering world-class service?

Daniel: “Sotheby’s International Realty connects industry experts in diverse markets, which provides support beyond our own market. The invaluable community of agents provides an unparalleled level of support, fostering collaboration and shared insights that contribute to our professional development, ultimately elevating the quality of service we provide in the ever-evolving luxury real estate market.

“When you join forces with a brand like Sotheby’s International Realty, take full advantage. Travel with intent, connecting with local affiliates to stay present in feeder markets.”

Do you have any final insights for anyone thinking of building a career in luxury real estate with Sotheby’s International Realty?

Daniel: “In my experience, the key principles for building success with Sotheby’s International Realty include authenticity, trust-building and an unwavering commitment to exquisite service. These foundations not only distinguish you in the realm of luxury real estate but also ensure that every career move aligns seamlessly with your life’s journey.

“Be sure to take advantage of the tools available through Sotheby’s International Realty’s platform. They’ll allow you to expand beyond your local area and help you unlock countless opportunities—both domestically and overseas.”

