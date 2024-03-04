The all-white mansion on the shores of Georgica Pond boasts 951 feet of frontage on the exclusive waterfront — but can’t legally be lived in.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

The Hamptons home of New York City developer Harry Macklowe is on the market for $38 million with just one small catch — it’s technically uninhabitable.

That’s because the newly built mansion on Georgica Pond in East Hampton lacks a certificate of occupancy, meaning whoever purchases the home won’t be legally allowed to live in it, according to a report in the New York Post. 

The home lacks a certificate of occupancy due to the hot water Macklowe is currently in with East Hampton officials for illegally clearing the protected land the house sits on, building additions to the house without permits, and racking up fines for 21 separate violations that have gone unpaid over five years.

The East Hampton Village Zoning Board declined to retroactively approve Macklowe’s unpermitted additions, so Macklowe sued them. That case is ongoing.

Macklowe is no stranger to forgoing permits. He earned a great deal of notoriety in New York City’s development industry when, in 1985, he hired a demolition company to blow up a row of buildings on West 44th Street without the proper permits, just hours before the city began enforcing a ban on demolishing single-room-occupancy buildings. Officials at the time said the move put people’s lives in danger.

Macklowe paid a $2 million fine for the illegal demolition but escaped criminal prosecution because criminal intent could not be proven.

The listing at 64 West End Avenue is held by Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman, who declined to comment on the listing. The property’s listing on Douglas Elliman’s website makes no note of its precarious legal status but spills plenty of ink on the property’s other features.

“In a prime East Hampton Village location, this property is surrounded by preserved land, nestled into its own serene cove, and offers complete privacy situated on the shores of Georgica Pond with breathtaking sunset views,” reads the listing description. “This architectural masterpiece is truly one of a kind and is a must-see for discerning buyers.”

Email Ben Verde

Douglas Elliman
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×