NYC Compass broker Jaime Richichi is taking her talents to Sotheby’s International Realty. Richichi’s home base will be SIR’s East Side Manhattan brokerage; however, she’s also licensed to serve clients at the brokerage’s East Hampton and William Pitt offices.

Marissa Ghesquiere

“I am thrilled to welcome  Jaime  to Sotheby’s International Realty. Jaime’s client-centric approach perfectly aligns with [our company],” SIR Senior Vice President of Sales and East Side Brokerage Manager Marissa Ghesquiere said in a written statement. “As a committed, relationship-driven agent, Jaime consistently delivers exceptional service to her clients.”

“I am certain that the marriage of Jaime’s dedicated expertise with our brand will further enable and propel her growth,” she added.

Before transitioning to real estate, Richichi spent 11 years as a senior executive for Juicy Couture, Theory, Michael Kors and Hugo Boss and two years as the chief of staff for golf brand Drive Shack.

Jaime Richichi

Richichi joined Nest Seekers International in January 2021 and moved to Compass in March 2022. In three years Richichi has amassed a sales volume of $100 million — $65 million of which closed in 2023 alone.

Richichi said the move to SIR will enable her to access a new level of clientele, as the brokerage has 1,100 offices in 84 countries and strong connections to the Sotheby’s auction house.

“As I reflected on the evolution of my real estate business and looked for ways to better serve my clients, I knew I needed to align myself with the pinnacle of luxury,” she said. “As brokers, we are not just selling a home; we are selling a lifestyle.”

“As I look to my future, with a focus on providing an unparalleled level of service, there was no doubt in my mind that I had to align with Sotheby’s International Realty,” she added.

