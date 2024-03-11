Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

Not many real estate agents can say they’ve made a billion dollars in sales. But Ginger Martin, Real Estate Associate with Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage, boasts more than $3 billion in sales — and that number just keeps growing.

Celebrated as one of the top 100 agents in the United States from 2010-2022 by RealTrends Verified, Martin’s success in her local markets of Napa and Sonoma Wine Country has made her a role model and inspiration for women in business.

How did she do it? “For those aspiring to build a career in luxury real estate, remember that branding, passion and ethics are your greatest assets,” she says. “The landscape is competitive but immensely rewarding. Strive for excellence, maintain integrity and be ready to hustle.”

Ever the mentor, Martin shares the story of how she cemented her claim in the high-stakes world of luxury real estate and gives advice on how agents can get started, gain momentum, and exceed their potential.

The benefits of affiliating with a renowned brand

When Martin made her first foray into the industry in 1996, luxury real estate was an extremely male-dominated field — and in many markets, it still is. To overcome this barrier, she knew she had to be the best. “I focused on building a reputation for reliability, exceptional service and in-depth market knowledge, which eventually solidified my standing in the industry,” she recounts.

To that end, the affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty Brand proved pivotal. Martin could access comprehensive training programs, global real estate insights and leadership development opportunities that enabled Martin and her colleagues to remain at the forefront of the industry. “These resources have been vital in defining my approach, expanding my expertise and enhancing my ability to serve my clients at the highest level,” she says.

“The tools and platforms offered by Sotheby’s International Realty have also been instrumental in my career,” continues Martin. “The cutting-edge technology and marketing resources have enabled me to elevate my services, reaching international clientele and showcasing properties in unparalleled ways. This support has enhanced my ability to connect buyers and sellers and fostered a sense of community and collaboration among agents worldwide.”

With new perspectives come new opportunities

How can luxury real estate agents differentiate themselves when everyone is on their A-game? In Martin’s case, she brought two decades of business acumen as the CEO of her own marketing and sales firm in the fashion industry.

“After selling my company and briefly retiring from a successful career, I found myself seeking a new challenge — and my husband suggested I return to work before I drove him mad,” she laughs. “It was then that the opportunity to open the first Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage in San Francisco with four close colleagues came my way.”

Martin quickly realized she had something unique to bring to Sotheby’s International Realty based on her existing experience. “This opportunity not only aligned with my entrepreneurial spirit, but also allowed me to leverage my keen eye for design and detail in a new domain.”

After being recruited by Sotheby’s International Realty in 1996 as a founding associate of its San Francisco brokerage, it didn’t take long before she established herself within the top 1 percent of Sotheby’s International Realty agents worldwide. The lesson, according to Martin, is to “remember that strong work ethics combined with your unique perspective and approach will define your success.”

Your network of colleagues and mentors matter

Martin notes that maintaining a strong network is essential for staying flexible and formidable when navigating the real estate market, particularly during downturns.

“Staying adaptable and continuously educating myself with the most current market trends is essential,” she says. “For anyone considering a career in luxury real estate, my advice is to embrace resilience, know your market, and cultivate a strong network.”

Success is a gift best shared

Among her many accomplishments, Martin is particularly proud of the rapport she’s built with her clients throughout the years and the resulting repeat and referral business. But she’s just as proud to be a patron of the arts and a champion of social and humanitarian causes, actively supporting over a dozen charities and nonprofits.

“Building a career with Sotheby’s International Realty is more than selling properties. It’s about building lasting relationships and creating value that transcends transactions,” she says.

“The journey is as rewarding as you make it. Embrace every learning opportunity, stay true to your values and aim to make a positive impact in your clients’ lives.”

